Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

PENDEL: LOMA sweeps Bucks County, gets championship rematch with Horsham

By Ed Morlock emorlock@21st-centurymedia.com @emor09 on Twitter
Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKINS PARK >> Ever since the 2020 Pendel Baseball League season ended, LOMA has wanted a rematch with Horsham. After Monday evening, their wish has become a reality. The top-seeded LOMA Baseball Club completed a three-game sweep over fifth-seeded Bucks County, winning Game 3 3-0 at Alverthorpe Park, in the semifinals to set up a meeting with No. 2 Horsham in the championship next weekend.

www.thereporteronline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loma#Horsham#Baseball#Sweeps#Loma Baseball Club#Generals#Bucks County#Wp
Related
Reporter

Long keys Horsham win in Game 2

JENKINTOWN >> Envisioning a mountainous climb had they fallen behind LOMA two games to none, the Horsham Astros knew a win in Game Two was vital. Good thing they had Kevin Long to hand the ball to. "You go down 1-0, and these guys have a tendency to put us...

Comments / 0

Community Policy