Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

11 hours of questioning for Cuomo in harassment inquiry

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Times spoke to five people who had been briefed on the meeting, and who recounted some details on the condition of anonymity.

The Times reported that at points, the videotaped interview was tense, with Cuomo challenging one of the investigators on his fairness and independence. When the investigators were done, they left through an exit away from the building entrance where photographers were, the paper said.

Asked about his meeting with investigators at a press conference on Monday, Cuomo declined to say anything.

“I said I would cooperate with it and at the appropriate time I will comment on the review,” he said. “But this is not the appropriate time yet.”

State Attorney General Letitia James hired the investigators to conduct the probe after several women accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

524K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bart JohnsonPosted by
The Associated Press

BC-The Conversation for August 9, 10am, ADVISORY

------- TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS:. COMMENTARY Go back to 17th- and 18th-century England and France and you’ll see the same sort of handwringing over birthrates that we’re seeing today. 1035 words. By Amy Froide, University of Maryland, Baltimore County. RELIGION A controversial pastor is aiming to convert a town of 25,000 people...
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. But the mandatory requirement has opened the door for those opposed to getting the vaccine to cheat the system, according to interviews with students, education and law enforcement officials.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Today in History

Today is Monday, Aug. 9, the 221st day of 2021. There are 144 days left in the year. On August 9, 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device (“Fat Man”) over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine senator wants government to use only US-grown flowers

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine’s independent senator is joining a push to call on the federal government to only procure flowers grown in the United States. Sen. Angus King said the “American Grown Act” would require the office of the president as well as the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of State to only procure cut flowers and cut greens grown in America. King said the “vast majority” of flowers currently purchased by the government are foreign grown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy