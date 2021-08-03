Cancel
Austin Rivers, Nuggets Agree To One-Year Deal

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Rivers has agreed to re-sign with the Denver Nuggets on a one-year deal. Rivers averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game after joining the Nuggets last season.

