The Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart Has a New Love Letter to The Bahamas

Brought to you by Greta Rose, who explains, "When I was collecting tracks for this weeks mix and trying to zero in on a theme I kept noticing lyrics tied to love and also prose referencing different celestial bodies in the night sky. The songs came together with the intention of channeling a feeling of joy, expansion and of being in relationship with that which is occurring around us. How we’re all connected and the impact we have on one another. You can think of it like a sonic love letter being transmitted through various artists, perspectives and sounds directly to you. Featured in the mix is music from Japanese Breakfast, Spellling, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Charlotte Day Wilson featuring BADBADBADNOTGOOD and Angelique Kidjo."