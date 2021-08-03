Cancel
White House Calls On States To Do More After Federal Eviction Ban Expires

By Alana Wise
NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House on Monday urged state and local governments to step up to prevent evictions, after a federal moratorium expired over the weekend. Democratic allies have called on the Biden administration to extend the federal pause on evictions, but the White House maintains that its hands are tied by a June Supreme Court ruling.

