Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ben Domenech reveals what 'wokeness' really means

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Domenech
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSFox News

Trump joins Dan Bongino on Fox News

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MarketsFox News

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Friday, August 6

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Family Relationshipsmediaite.com

Ben Domenech Says Leftists ‘Hate Babies’ Because ‘They’re Crying, Drooling, Pooping Refutations of Everything’ They Believe

Ben Domenech began his opening monologue on Wednesday’s edition of Fox News Primetime by claiming that “woke socialist progressives” hate the Constitution, Donald Trump, Fox News, comedy, and – “more than anything else” – babies. He also referred to abortion as “industrialized murder.”. Without pointing to any leftists in particular...
MarketsFox News

Critical race theory conundrum continues

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VideosFox News

'Fox News @ Night' issues correction

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VideosFox News

The Ingraham Angle - Friday, August 6

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Fox News

Life, Liberty & Levin - Sunday, August 8

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Megyn Kelly slams Seth MacFarlane for griping about Fox News and Family Guy airing on Fox after making "gazillions" from the company

“I have no tolerance for that,” Kelly said on her SiriusXM show, according to Mediaite, in response to the Family Guy creator's tweet on Sunday. “The same way I have no tolerance for James Murdoch running around, besmirching Fox News." She added: “You can’t make your gazillions off of the entity and then once you have them say they’re disgusting, I am horrified. It’s like James Murdoch is saying nasty things about Fox while he’s rides on a jet paid for by Fox News, in it from his mansion paid for by Fox News, on his way to his yacht paid for by Fox News. So spare me if I don’t have my little violin out for him and others, you know, who profited off of the Fox empire and now just want to say they’re disgusted to have made a mint off of him.”
TV & VideosFox News

Fox News @ Night - Friday, August 6

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Megyn Kelly slams Seth MacFarlane for griping about Fox News and Family Guy airing on Fox after making "gazillions" from the company

“I have no tolerance for that,” Kelly said on her SiriusXM show, according to Mediaite, in response to the Family Guy creator's tweet on Sunday. “The same way I have no tolerance for James Murdoch running around, besmirching Fox News." She added: “You can’t make your gazillions off of the entity and then once you have them say they’re disgusting, I am horrified. It’s like James Murdoch is saying nasty things about Fox while he’s rides on a jet paid for by Fox News, in it from his mansion paid for by Fox News, on his way to his yacht paid for by Fox News. So spare me if I don’t have my little violin out for him and others, you know, who profited off of the Fox empire and now just want to say they’re disgusted to have made a mint off of him.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy