Orange, MA

Impact Nano gets license for flammable, combustible materials in Orange

Recorder
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE — The company that closed on the former PHA Industries property on Quabbin Boulevard back in April has been granted by the Selectboard a license for flammable and combustible liquids as well as flammable gases and solids. Impact Nano LLC, which formed a year ago, intends to produce a...

www.recorder.com

