As children, my sister and I spent our summers with our grandparents in Paducah, Ky. We would pile in the car. My dad would drive (that was quite an adventure in itself), and we would leave Houston before dawn, so that we could make the 800-mile drive in one day. Our first stop was always the White Kitchen Café in Livingston, Texas. At that point in my life, they had the best pancakes I had ever put in my mouth. They were so fluffy, and I used way too much butter and syrup. I ordered those pancakes every year for the better part of a decade and a half.