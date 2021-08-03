Seahawks DK Metcalf ‘hungrier’ after offseason work again with Russell Wilson in San Diego
He’s a soaring star at 23 years old. He’s coming off a season in which he set a Seahawks record with 1,303 yards receiving. He made his first Pro Bowl team in 2020. He spent this past offseason impressing professional track sprinters by zooming shoulder to shoulder with them in a 100-meter race before the U.S. Olympic Trials. He hung with the famous from a third sport while taking swings (and misses) in a fourth, during a celebrity softball game at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game last month.www.tri-cityherald.com
Comments / 0