‘Saturday Night Live’: Lorne Michaels Set To Kick Off Cast Talks As Rumor Mill Swirls

By Peter White
Deadline
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live’s annual will-they-stay-or-will-they-go debate is alive and well. The conversation over whether any key cast members will leave the fabled NBC institution is getting louder, with rumors and gossip swirling around the likes of Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong and Colin Jost. However, Deadline understands...

deadline.com

TV & VideosHollywood Life

‘SNL’ Creator Lorne Michaels Wants Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong & Entire Cast To Return For Season 47

While some ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members have teased a departure, a source tells HollywoodLife that creator Lorne Michaels wants everyone to return for another year. Season 46’s finale of Saturday Night Live in May hinted at a bleak possibility for fans of the sketch comedy series: the possible departure of longtime cast members Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson. The stars delivered reflective monologues about the past year, seemingly teasing that the end is nigh. Despite the emotional tone, though, a source has told HollywoodLife exclusively that SNL creator Lorne Michaels wants the entire cast to return for “at least” another year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Y-105FM

Kenan Thompson Wants to Stay on ‘SNL’ for 20 Seasons

Kenan Thompson is gunning for the big 2-0. In a new interview, the comedian opened up about his goal to last 20 seasons on Saturday Night Live. "I keep saying I'm trying to get to 20 [seasons]," Thompson said in a sit-down with Entertainment Weekly. "So if they don't throw me out of there before, I'm trying to get to 20. And then, I don't know if it makes sense for me to leave even after that point. As long as the show keeps going and they want me to be there and I don't feel like I'm in the way of somebody else's opportunity, should I just oblige? I don't really know what to do at this point, as far as leaving is concerned. Like, why should I ever have to leave?"
TV & Videos983thecoast.com

The Daily Dish – Tuesday, August 3

At the end of Saturday Night Live‘s 46th season, rumors swirled that several of its stars were leaving. But producer Lorne Michaels has other ideas. He’s reportedly asked them to stay. A source tells Variety that the show’s creator is trying to persuade cast members whose contracts may have expired...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cecily Strong “Still Thinking” About Return to ‘SNL’ as Lorne Michaels Shares Hopes “She’ll Come Back”

Cecily Strong is still weighing whether she’ll return for another season of Saturday Night Live after this spring’s season 46 closer appeared to be her swan song. Speaking to The New York Times about whether she had made a decision, the comedian and actress told the outlet that “I’m stilling thinking.” “Throughout the year, there were times where I felt like a fifth-year senior and I’m just hanging around, dead weight. Then there would be moments that felt so good,” she explained. “There’s things I want to do, and I want to be open for these things. If I’m there, great —...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Lorne Michaels is reportedly trying to get some SNL cast members to stick around through Season 50

Saturday Night Live is getting ready to kick off its 47th season this fall, but Variety reports that Michaels is hoping to have some veteran faces when the show begins its 50th season in fall 2024. "Such a commitment would be a long one for cast members who have already worked on the program for several years, but these people say Michaels is willing to grant some flexibility, giving cast who have other opportunities the chance to work on those projects as well as on the show," reports Variety's Brian Steinberg. "SNL demonstrated some of this elasticity last season, when both Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant were able to commit to outside projects like Apple’s Schmigadoon! and Hulu’s Shrill while missing multiple episodes of SNL. Michaels has also worked to find ways for Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd to take part in the NBC sitcom Kenan without missing much of Saturday Night Live. It helps that all of these series are produced under the auspices of Michaels’ own Broadway Video." Steinberg adds that there's speculation that SNL's 50th season would be the right time for Michaels to step down as executive producer and/or end the show altogether. His contract runs through 2025.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Saturday Night Live: Cecily Strong Discusses Possibility of SNL Return

The past few years for Saturday Night Live have been intriguing, to say the least, given the events of the pandemic affecting the careers of its cast. While a popular cast member like Cecily Strong is well within reason ripe for the picking to move on to bigger and better opportunities, mainstays like her, Kate McKinnon, and Kenan Thompson have opted to remain in the cast throughout the latest couple of seasons. While promoting her latest book, This Will All Be Over Soon and her AppleTV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, the actress spoke with Vulture about her possible return for season 47 on the long-running NBC weekly variety series.
New York City, NYPosted by
Deadline

Jon Stewart And Pete Davidson Set Live Comedy Special In NYC Benefitting 9/11 Charities

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are teaming up for a night of comedy in New York City benefitting various 9/11 charities. The event NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration will bring together some of Stewart and Davidson’s famous friends including Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Tom Segura, Wanda Sykes, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Ronny Chieng, Michael Che, and Amy Schumer on Sept. 12 at Madison Square Garden. “We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and...
Celebritiesbrooklynvegan.com

Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson, Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr & more team for 9/11 charity show at MSG

On September 12, Madison Square Garden will host NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration, a star-studded comedy show benefitting various 9/11 charities. The event was spearheaded by Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson, and it also features Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Tom Segura, Wanda Sykes, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Ronny Chieng, Michael Che, and Amy Schumer.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Saturday Night Live: Michael Che Gets Backlash from Simone Biles Posts

Take a comedian like Saturday Night Live co-head writer and "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che, who has made no bones about the fact that when it comes to comedy there's pretty much no such thing as "taboo" topics. Basically, that once you start picking and choosing who or what can or cannot be the subject of a joke you begin a quick slide down a slippery slope to having "thought police" monitoring everything. Now combine that with four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who withdrew from the first round of the team gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics in order to focus on her mental health (with the team going on to win the Silver medal). We're guessing you can figure out where things are about to get ugly, right?
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

James Corden's Late Late Show Is Living on Borrowed Time

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. A while ago in this space, I argued that Stephen Colbert was the second coming of Jay Leno in late night. In sharing that story with readers of my newsletter I felt obliged to add, “This is not a hot take.” I’d been bothered for a while about the way Colbert had abandoned his more sophisticated brand of comedy for predictable applause lines, and I had grown comfortable with the thought of comparing him to a backstabbing sellout.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Herbert Schlosser dies: The longtime NBC exec who launched Saturday Night Live and oversaw Johnny Carson's Tonight Show and Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In was 95

"Mr. Schlosser was president of NBC in 1974 when he faced a late-night predicament: Carson no longer wanted the network to carry repeats of Tonight on weekends," explains Richard Sandomir in Schlosser's New York Times obituary. "But pleasing Carson, the network’s most important star, led to an inevitable question: What would NBC televise at 11:30 on Saturday nights? Mr. Schlosser wrote a memo in early 1975 that laid out the fundamentals of an original program that would be televised from NBC’s headquarters at Rockefeller Center; would be carried live, or at least taped on the same day, to maintain its topicality; would be 'young and bright,' with a 'distinctive look, a distinctive set and a distinctive sound'; would 'seek to develop new television personalities”; and would have a different host each week.'" Schlosser wrote in his memo: “Saturday night is an ideal time to launch a show like this. Those who now take the Saturday/Sunday Tonight Show repeats should welcome this, and I would imagine we would get much greater clearance with a new show.” The result was Saturday Night Live, which premiered in October 1975 with the title NBC's Saturday Night. “We wouldn’t have been on the air without him,” said SNL creator Lorne Michaels. "Live was his idea, not mine. He just believed in the show. He protected it.” Before becoming NBC president, Schlosser worked in NBC's business affairs department and was NBC’s vice president for programs on the West Coast, based in Burbank. He led the negotiations to bring Carson to NBC to replace Jack Paar as Tonight Show host in 1962. He also championed Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In and help develop the groundbreaking sitcom Julia, the first weekly series to star an African-American woman in a non-stereotypical role. He also hired the first woman and the first Black person to be vice presidents in the department. “Every Tuesday morning there was a parade into his office — censors, lawyers, bookkeepers,” said Laugh-In creator George Schlatter. “They’d say, ‘Herb, talk to him.’ Then he’d say to me, ‘I promised them I’d talk to you.’ And he’d say, ‘Just keep doing what you’re doing.’” Read NBC's statement on Schlosser's passing.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Melissa McCarthy is "praying" for Mariska Hargitay after the Law & Order: SVU star broke her ankle

McCarthy created a sign for Hargitay reading, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Harigtay's recovery," and stood outside of an Los Angeles fast food chain on Tuesday soliciting honks for her friend. Page Six reported Hargitay tripped on a rainy pavement over Fourth of July Weekend. Hargitay's broken ankle follows her breaking her knee and suffering a hiarline fracture in her ankle and a torn ligament in May.
TV & Videosenstarz.com

Sharon Osbourne Returns To 'The Talk'? More Buzzes Emerge Ahead Jerry O'Connell's Arrival On Show

Sharon Osbourne and her exit became highly publicized that a tabloid made several claims out of it. Osbourne's long-running career on "The Talk" came to an end after an episode showed her on-air feud with Sheryl Underwood. Following the incident, she went on a three-week hiatus before the former host decided to leave her post after the network's internal investigation.

