Carlsbad, CA

Opinion: I’m in Tokyo for the Olympics. Imagine the NBA bubble but 100-fold.

By Willie Banks
sandiegouniontribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanks is an Olympian, a World Athletics Council member, a former world record holder in triple jump, and president of HSJ Incorporated. He lives in Carlsbad. I am sitting in my hotel room in Tokyo having finished two days of World Athletics’ Council meetings and reflecting on what a very different Olympic Games we are having. These may be the least attended Games, but millions of people are watching. And what an Olympics it has been so far.

Sports
