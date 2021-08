US Capitol Police said they are aware of a proposed rally that supporters of former president Donald Trump are planning in support of people who were arrested in connection to the insurrection on 6 January.Matt Braynard, who was the data chief for Mr Trump’s campaign, told former White House strategist Steve Bannon on Mr Bannon’s podcast about a planned rally at the Capitol on behalf of “political prisoners” who were arrested for their actions on 6 January.“We’re going back to the Capitol, right where it started. And it’s going to be huge,” Mr Braynard said. “We’re going to push...