Milwaukee Bucks: Reactions from P.J. Tucker joining rivaling Miami Heat

By Dalton Sell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first two moves of 2021 NBA Free Agency for the Milwaukee Bucks have certainly brought mixed emotions among the fanbase. Things started off promising with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting that Bobby Portis would be returning to the Bucks on a two-year deal. While many were skeptical that Portis would return to the Bucks as he earned himself a hefty raise they could not afford, the same sentiment was not held for P.J. Tucker.

