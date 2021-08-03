Milwaukee Bucks: Reactions from P.J. Tucker joining rivaling Miami Heat

In a shocking twist, the Milwaukee Bucks will be tasked with looking to replace one of the key contributors from their title run this past season. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, P.J. Tucker will leave Milwaukee after just one season to sign a two-year deal (player option in the second) worth $15 million with the Miami Heat. This move was largely unexpected because the Bucks held Tucker’s Bird Rights entering the offseason and seemed like the clear favorites to retain his services. Nevertheless, the NBA proves once again just how unpredictable it can be.