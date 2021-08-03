Teen charged in shooting death of Indy Lyft driver

The Cary Police Department is asking for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her Cary home July 27. Alexia Peters voluntarily left her home at 12:45 p.m. the day she went missing, according to a news release the Cary Police Department sent on Friday, Aug. 6. She was last heard from by telephone that same evening at about 9:45 p.m.