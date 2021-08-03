Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Teen charged in shooting death of Indy Lyft driver

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- A teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a Lyft driver in the head and stealing his SUV in Indianapolis last month. Citing court records, the Indianapolis Star reports that 17-year-old Jahion Jarrett of Greenwood has been charged as an adult. He has also been charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, dangerous possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
108K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Greenwood, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Indy Lyft#The Indianapolis Star#Indianapolis Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Gas City, INPosted by
Daily Herald

Gas City woman guilty of murder in stepdaughter's slaying

MARION, Ind. -- A jury has convicted a northern Indiana woman of the strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter. The Grant County jury deliberated about three hours Friday afternoon before finding Amanda Carmack of Gas City guilty of murder, strangulation, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14.
Gary, INPosted by
Daily Herald

Vehicle crashes into Gary home, killing woman, injuring 3

GARY, Ind. -- A motor vehicle drove through a home in Gary, killing a woman and injuring three others, authorities said. The crash Friday night killed 66-year-old Jaqueline Laws, the Lake County Coroner's Office said. She died of blunt force trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Laws was...
Cary, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Police seek help locating missing Cary teenager

The Cary Police Department is asking for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her Cary home July 27. Alexia Peters voluntarily left her home at 12:45 p.m. the day she went missing, according to a news release the Cary Police Department sent on Friday, Aug. 6. She was last heard from by telephone that same evening at about 9:45 p.m.
Joliet, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Joliet man drowns in apparent rescue attempt on Chain O'Lakes, police say

A Joliet man drowned Friday, Aug. 6, in the Chain O' Lakes while attempting to rescue his girlfriend's daughter, according to police. According to reports, Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit Deputies were dispatched at about 3:40 p.m. to the Fox Lake for a possible drowning. When deputies arrived, the 43-year-old victim had been pulled from the lake by a passing boater and driven to a marina in unincorporated Antioch.
Lake County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Joliet man drowns in Lake County after going to girl's aid

ANTIOCH, Ill. -- A man drowned in Lake County after going to help a daughter of his girlfriend who was struggling in the water, authorities said. The 43-year-old Joliet man was submerged in Fox Lake for about 15 minutes Friday afternoon before he was located and a passing boater took him to a marina in Antioch, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy