Kyliee Bukowski, Wings Flights of Hope recipient, shares that when she was 14 years old, she was diagnosed with cancer and says Roswell didn’t have the medical care that was needed for her. She needed to get to New York City as soon as she could, and Wings Flights of Hope came in and flew her to New York City within the next day. They flew her four times back and forth. She said they would go there and be back in the same day.