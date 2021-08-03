Cancel
MLB

With Hader out, Crew counts on Williams

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE -- Devin Williams has the stuff to be a big league closer, and now he has the opportunity. The Brewers placed All-Star closer Josh Hader on the COVID-19 injured list on Monday, making Williams the leading contender to handle ninth-inning duties out of a bullpen that is suddenly depleted. After putting outfielder Christian Yelich on the COVID-19 IL at the start of last week, the Brewers subsequently added right-handed relievers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland over the weekend after they tested positive for the virus, and another reliever, Jandel Gustave, due to contact tracing.

