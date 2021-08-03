Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 19:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GARFIELD COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and flooding is no longer expected to pose an imminent threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for portions of Utah and southwest Wyoming.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garfield County, UT
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES At 442 AM CDT, radar showed thunderstorms had ended across the warned area and river gauges showed water levels receding. However, flash flooding is likely ongoing in some areas following 3 to 8 inches of rainfall earlier. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Marble Rock, Ionia, Chickasaw, Bassett, Bunns Woods County Park, Howards Wood Recreational Area, Midway, Carrville, River Ranch Campground, Bradford, County Roads B 60 And T 64, Powersville, Highway 18 And County V 18, Twin Ponds Park, Oakwood, New Hampton Airport and Highway 14 And County Road B 60. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Vernon County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Readstown. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 5.5 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The park along the river begins to flood. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The park along the river experiences significant flooding. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water is up to the bottom of the Charles Street Bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.4 feet on 06/02/2014.
Macon County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macon, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 08:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Macon; Moultrie; Shelby The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Christian County in central Illinois South Central Macon County in central Illinois Central Moultrie County in central Illinois Northwestern Shelby County in central Illinois * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 628 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in an area from Moweaqua east to Bethany. Minor flooding is likely. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan, Moweaqua, Bethany, Allenville, Kirksville and Cadwell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
Dubuque County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dubuque, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dubuque; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jo Daviess, northwestern Jackson and southern Dubuque Counties through 615 AM CDT At 537 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Peosta, or 9 miles southwest of Dubuque, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Galena, Asbury, Bellevue, Cascade, Epworth, East Dubuque, Peosta, La Motte, Menominee, St. Donatus, Centralia, Sageville, Bernard, Zwingle, Durango, Rice, Graf, Dubuque Regional Airport and Fillmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Umpqua Basin; Umpqua National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HAINES 6 WITH EXISTING FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 616 AND 617 * Impacts: Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally-generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected areas: The Jack Fire, Skyline Complex and Devils Knob Complex spread across fire weather zones 616 and 617. * Weather: Humidity As low as 15 percent with a Haines 6. Gusty and erratic winds are possible near smoke plumes. Precautionary/preparedness actions A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.
Lincoln County, WAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Spokane Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Davenport, Cheney, Rockford, Spokane and Liberty Lake. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Conditions may change rapidly. Use caution when traveling.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Brookings County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brookings, Clay, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody, Turner by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 05:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brookings; Clay; Lake; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton Areas of dense fog this morning Use caution early this morning as fog has developed overnight in many areas east of the James River. This fog is locally dense, with greatest reduction in visibility in areas near the Buffalo Ridge extending into northwest Iowa, and also along Interstate 29 from Brookings to around Dell Rapids. Patchy dense fog was also located from northeast Nebraska eastward along highway 20 in northwest Iowa. The visibility in the morning fog should begin to improve toward 8 to 9 am.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 18:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 622 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. David, or 7 miles east of Benson, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Benson and St. David. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: La Paz THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY At 913 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain from earlier thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern La Paz County This includes the following streams and drainages Cunningham Wash, Bouse Wash, and portions of Highway 72.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 15:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 320 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Six Shooter Canyon, Pinal Creek, and Globe. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Crawford County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Viola affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at La Farge affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove. * Until Thursday morning. * At 10:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland near the river occurs. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and campground area in the old section of town.
Richland County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Richland; Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Viola affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at La Farge affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at La Farge. * Until this evening. * At 9:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Sunday was 12.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.7 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural land adjacent to the river is flooded and minor flooding affects some residences and commercial properties. Water may also go over Highway 131 south of La Farge near Ski Hill Road, and also over Winchell Valley Road at Bridge 8.
Clay County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 03:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CLAY COUNTY At 332 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated additional thunderstorms with heavy rain moving into Clay County. The earlier storms produced 1 to 3 inches of rain in just over an hour near Flora, as well as in northwest Clay County north of Iola. Some locations that will experience flooding include Flora, Louisville, Clay City, Xenia, Bible Grove, Iola, Sailor Springs, Oskaloosa and Hord. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: McCurtain HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; West Wind River Mountains, East Zone Bridger Teton NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....288. In West Central WY Fire Zones...414...416. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 20 percent.
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds will provide at least some relief from the heat. Wind speeds of 10 to 15 MPH are expected, with occasional gusts up to 25 MPH.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 16:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 421 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen near Naco. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bisbee and Naco. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy