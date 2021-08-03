Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES At 442 AM CDT, radar showed thunderstorms had ended across the warned area and river gauges showed water levels receding. However, flash flooding is likely ongoing in some areas following 3 to 8 inches of rainfall earlier. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Marble Rock, Ionia, Chickasaw, Bassett, Bunns Woods County Park, Howards Wood Recreational Area, Midway, Carrville, River Ranch Campground, Bradford, County Roads B 60 And T 64, Powersville, Highway 18 And County V 18, Twin Ponds Park, Oakwood, New Hampton Airport and Highway 14 And County Road B 60. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
