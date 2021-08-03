Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 21:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lafayette; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Lafayette County in Big Bend Florida East Central Taylor County in Big Bend Florida * Until 1245 AM EDT. * At 940 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last 2 Hours. Most of this rainfall has fallen in rural areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mayo, Perry, Cooks Hammock, Carbur, Smith, San Pedro Junction, Salem, Athena, Fenholloway, Pinland, Foley and Bucell Junction. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.