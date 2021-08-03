Cancel
Chouteau County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Hill, Liberty, Toole by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 13:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chouteau; Hill; Liberty; Toole AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LIBERTY...EASTERN TOOLE...WESTERN HILL AND NORTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU COUNTIES At 737 PM MDT, scattered strong thunderstorms will continue moving northeast at 15 mph over portions of Chouteau, Toole, Liberty, and Hill Counties. Periods of heavy rain and winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chester, Inverness, Lothair, Gildford, Joplin, The Knees, Carter, Hingham, Rudyard, Tiber Dam, Galata, Whitlash, Devon and Simpson. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 293 and 360. Highway 87 between mile markers 23 and 31. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls.

alerts.weather.gov

