Huerfano County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 19:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SPRING BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTY At 741 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Reports of water toppling Highway 12 has been reported by Emergency Managers. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Big Branch Creek and Indian Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar and southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Huerfano County, CO
Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES At 442 AM CDT, radar showed thunderstorms had ended across the warned area and river gauges showed water levels receding. However, flash flooding is likely ongoing in some areas following 3 to 8 inches of rainfall earlier. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Marble Rock, Ionia, Chickasaw, Bassett, Bunns Woods County Park, Howards Wood Recreational Area, Midway, Carrville, River Ranch Campground, Bradford, County Roads B 60 And T 64, Powersville, Highway 18 And County V 18, Twin Ponds Park, Oakwood, New Hampton Airport and Highway 14 And County Road B 60. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Vernon County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Readstown. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 5.5 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The park along the river begins to flood. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The park along the river experiences significant flooding. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water is up to the bottom of the Charles Street Bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.4 feet on 06/02/2014.
Macon County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macon, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 08:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Macon; Moultrie; Shelby The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Christian County in central Illinois South Central Macon County in central Illinois Central Moultrie County in central Illinois Northwestern Shelby County in central Illinois * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 628 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in an area from Moweaqua east to Bethany. Minor flooding is likely. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan, Moweaqua, Bethany, Allenville, Kirksville and Cadwell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
Dubuque County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dubuque, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dubuque; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jo Daviess, northwestern Jackson and southern Dubuque Counties through 615 AM CDT At 537 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Peosta, or 9 miles southwest of Dubuque, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Galena, Asbury, Bellevue, Cascade, Epworth, East Dubuque, Peosta, La Motte, Menominee, St. Donatus, Centralia, Sageville, Bernard, Zwingle, Durango, Rice, Graf, Dubuque Regional Airport and Fillmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lincoln County, WAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Spokane Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Davenport, Cheney, Rockford, Spokane and Liberty Lake. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Conditions may change rapidly. Use caution when traveling.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Umpqua Basin; Umpqua National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HAINES 6 WITH EXISTING FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 616 AND 617 * Impacts: Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally-generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected areas: The Jack Fire, Skyline Complex and Devils Knob Complex spread across fire weather zones 616 and 617. * Weather: Humidity As low as 15 percent with a Haines 6. Gusty and erratic winds are possible near smoke plumes. Precautionary/preparedness actions A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Outagamie County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Waupaca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WINNEBAGO...NORTHEASTERN WAUSHARA...WAUPACA AND WESTERN OUTAGAMIE COUNTIES At 455 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waupaca to near Fremont to near Lake Poygan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Appleton, Waupaca, Menasha, Little Chute, New London, Clintonville, Fremont, Lake Poygan, Hartman Creek State Park and Chain O` Lakes-King. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Crawford County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Viola affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at La Farge affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills. * Until early Friday afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 14.7 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river, including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around Gays Mills.
Waushara County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 16:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO AND EASTERN WAUSHARA COUNTIES At 433 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Napowan Scout Camp to 6 miles northeast of Redgranite to near Berlin, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Redgranite, Lake Poygan, Napowan Scout Camp, Silver Lake, Pine River, Saxeville, Spring Lake, Lohrville, Orihula and Auroraville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Waushara County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO AND EASTERN WAUSHARA COUNTIES At 433 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Napowan Scout Camp to 6 miles northeast of Redgranite to near Berlin, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Redgranite, Lake Poygan, Napowan Scout Camp, Silver Lake, Pine River, Saxeville, Spring Lake, Lohrville, Orihula and Auroraville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Crawford County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Viola affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at La Farge affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove. * Until Thursday morning. * At 10:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland near the river occurs. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and campground area in the old section of town.
Winnebago County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO AND EASTERN WAUSHARA COUNTIES At 433 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Napowan Scout Camp to 6 miles northeast of Redgranite to near Berlin, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Redgranite, Lake Poygan, Napowan Scout Camp, Silver Lake, Pine River, Saxeville, Spring Lake, Lohrville, Orihula and Auroraville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Vernon County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Readstown. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 5.5 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The park along the river begins to flood. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The park along the river experiences significant flooding. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water is up to the bottom of the Charles Street Bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.4 feet on 06/02/2014.
Pine County, MNweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Pine DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Crawford County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Steuben. * From Tuesday evening to late Friday morning. * At 5:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.6 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of the bridge. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood and Highway 179 may be threatened. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7 feet on 08/25/2016.
Douglas County, WIweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Douglas County, WIweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Pine and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 244 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pinal Creek, Sixshooter Canyon, Icehouse Canyon, and Globe. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; West Wind River Mountains, East Zone Bridger Teton NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior and quick growth of any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....288. In West Central WY Fire Zones...414...416. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 20 percent.

