Flash Flood Warning issued for Saguache by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 19:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTY At 740 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Willow Creek, Spanish Creek, and Cottonwood Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. There was a report of scoured gravel roads near Cottonwood Creek by a CoCoRAHS observer. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Great Sand Dunes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
