On a warm summer afternoon, Ronnie Megginson took a drive on his lunch break to clear his mind. His trucking business stalled due to the ongoing pandemic and he was interested in undertaking a new business venture. He pulled into an empty parking lot on Angus Road to find some quiet and enjoy his lunch. While reflecting on his next move, he looked across the parking lot and noticed a for rent sign on a vacant storefront. He immediately knew this would be the location of his clothing store, Kulture Vibez.