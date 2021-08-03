Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S.Korean stocks rise as chipmakers shine, foreigners turn net buyers

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, buoyed by chip giants and foreigner-buying, although the gains were capped by worries about the Delta variant and its impact on global economy. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI rose 7.77 points, or 0.24%, to 3,230.81 by 0113 GMT, after gaining 0.65% on Monday. ** Leading the gains, semiconductor giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 2.02% and 3.02%, respectively, while the sub-index for electric and electronics also rose 1.63%. ** Foreigners turned net buyers for the first time in five sessions, purchasing net 231.3 billion won ($200.84 million) worth of shares on the main KOSPI board. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated in July, staying at a nine-year peak marked in May. ** The won was quoted at 1,152.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.14%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.1 per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,152.2. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 110.20. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 1.436%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.886%. ($1 = 1,151.6700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreigner#Seoul#Global Economy#Kospi#South Korean#Samsung Electronics#Sk Hynix#Treasury#Uttaresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down, Investors Digest U.S. and Chinese Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Monday morning as the latest U.S. jobs report continued to fuel bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin asset tapering sooner than expected. China’s Shanghai Composite inched up 0.06% while the Shenzhen Component was down 0.30% by 9:41 PM ET...
StocksJournal Review

Asian stocks follow Wall Street up as virus curbs tightened

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Monday after China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. On Friday, Wall Street ended at a new high...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China stocks rise on hopes of policy easing; HK gains

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday, with a strong rebound in blue-chip stocks offsetting losses in highly-valued tech shares, as signs of slowing economic growth fanned hopes of fresh policy easing. ** Hong Kong stocks also gained, despite a fall in index heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans consolidate with Chinese demand in focus

* Soybeans inch down after 3-day rise * Market weighs new U.S. exports, lower Chinese July imports * Corn, wheat ease as dollar, crude oil curb grain markets * Midwest rain also caps prices before USDA report this week (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Monday, consolidating after a three-day rise as the market assessed Chinese demand and Midwest weather ahead of U.S. government crop data this week. Corn and wheat eased as strength in the dollar and a slide in crude oil curbed U.S. grain prices, countering recent concerns about global harvest prospects. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down a quarter of a cent at $13.36-1/2 a bushel by 1143 GMT. "Global demand, particularly from China, is the primary driver of prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The market has been waiting for an upturn in Chinese purchases of U.S. beans as supplies from Brazil's delayed harvest start to wane. Exporters on Friday reported a sale of 131,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, marking the second consecutive daily soybean sales notice. However, Beijing's soybean imports fell in July from the same period the previous year, customs data showed on Saturday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. The rise in the dollar following stronger than anticipated July U.S. jobs data on Friday was also tempering export sentiment. A steep fall in crude oil on Monday, linked to the firm dollar and worries over a latest wave of coronavirus infections, partly capped soybeans and corn, which are used for biofuel. CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $5.54-1/4 a bushel. Traders were also assessing the potential impact on U.S. corn and soybean crops from weekend rain in part of the U.S. Midwest and showers forecast in the week ahead. Grain markets are turning their attention towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) world supply and demand forecasts on Thursday. "Market participants will be looking closely at the USDA's yield estimates for the U.S. and setting them against the August weather," a European trader said. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $7.16-1/2 a bushel. U.S. and European wheat futures rallied last week to three-month highs as drought stress to North American spring wheat, falling expectations for Russia's harvest and rain disruption in western Europe caused concern about global export supplies. Prices at 1143 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 716.50 -2.50 -0.35 640.50 11.87 CBOT corn 554.25 -2.25 -0.40 484.00 14.51 CBOT soy 1336.50 -0.25 -0.02 1311.00 1.95 Paris wheat Sep 229.00 -0.50 -0.22 192.50 18.96 Paris maize Nov 212.50 -1.00 -0.47 219.00 -2.97 Paris rape Aug 534.25 -8.25 -1.52 418.25 27.73 WTI crude oil 65.40 -2.88 -4.22 48.52 34.79 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.01 1.2100 -2.82 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)
Public Healthinvesting.com

Goldman Lowers China Growth Forecast on Delta Virus Outbreak

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ). downgraded its economic growth forecast for China as measures to contain the fast-expanding Covid-19 resurgence curb spending. The economists cut their projection for quarter-on-quarter growth of gross domestic product in the third quarter and also lowered their full-year GDP growth forecast...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall as strong U.S. jobs data triggers taper talks

SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors wagered that upbeat U.S. jobs data would move the Federal Reserve closer to pulling back stimulus. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI...
StocksLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks edge down after China data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks edged lower at the open on Monday following the release of disappointing Chinese data. At 0905 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,105.84. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "While we've seen a degree of optimism return to the US labour market and the US economy, concerns are rising over the Chinese economy which has been showing some worrying signs of weakness in recent weeks, amidst reports of increasing outbreaks of Delta variant cases which are reportedly prompting lockdowns across various parts of the country.
Stocksinvesting.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.12%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Banking , IT and Technology sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 added 0.12%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index added 0.23%. The biggest gainers of the session on the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Growth, virus worries weigh on equities; China shares rally

* JPM, Morgan Stanley, Goldman cut China GDP growth forecast. * China stocks rally on loose monetary policy hopes. Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks rallied on Monday on hopes of an easing in monetary policy but failed to bolster the emerging market share index, which was pressured by concerns over slowing global growth and rising coronavirus cases.
EconomyPosted by
AFP

China Telecom eyes $8.4 bn Shanghai IPO, world's biggest in 2021

China Telecom could raise more than $8 billion in a Shanghai initial public offering that would be the biggest this year, months after it was delisted in the United States amid Washington's stand-off with Beijing. China Telecom is the country's largest fixed-line operator, and the share issue would be the biggest of the year, topping the $5.4 billion raised in Hong Kong by TikTok rival Kuaishou Technology in February.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slides to over 4-month low as tapering bets buoy dollar

* Silver hits more than eight-month low of $22.50/oz (Adds chart, updates prices) Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit their lowest in more than four months, dropping as much as 4.4% at one point on Monday, as the dollar strengthened after strong U.S. labour data bolstered expectations for early tapering of economic stimulus.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil slides almost 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell by almost 3% on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand. A United Nations panel's dire warning...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling hovers below $1.39 as currency markets weigh up tapering timeline

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh. * Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices, adds comment) London, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The pound struggled to gain momentum on Monday, but was still close to its strongest versus the euro since February 2020, as investors focused on the possible pace of monetary policy tightening after the Bank of England meeting last week.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street investment banks cut China growth forecasts

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday, after export growth slowed unexpectedly and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus could crimp economic activity. Chinese trade data released over the weekend undershot forecasts,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Tumbles 4%

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped more than 100 points in the previous session following the release of strong jobs report. Investors are awaiting earnings results from DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) and AECOM (NYSE: ACM).

Comments / 0

Community Policy