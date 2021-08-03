Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

With COVID cases again rising, Charlottesville and Albemarle schools will require all students and staff to wear masks

By Jessie Higgins
Charlottesville Tomorrow
 6 days ago
All public school children, teachers and staff in Charlottesville and Albemarle County will be required to wear masks when school returns later this month. The decision from the two districts comes as cases of COVID-19 locally are once again rising, due in large part to the arrival of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville, VA
ABOUT

Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 http://www.cvilletomorrow.org/
