Protecting yourself from wildfire smoke

Be prepared for wildfire smoke

Unhealthy air quality due to smoke from wildfires in British Columbia, California, Oregon, and Washington has become a reoccurring issue and concern in the Puget Sound region. Prepare now to reduce the risk of wildfire smoke.

You can take steps now to prepare:

Talk to your healthcare provider about your risk, especially if you or someone in your family has a health condition like asthma, heart disease, or diabetes.

Take steps to keep indoor air cleaner by not smoking inside, ventilating well when cooking or using candles, and not smoking inside.

Invest in an air purifying or cleaning device, like a simple and low-cost with a filter (Learn how to make one here and in the video below). Air filters are in high-demand during smoke events, so get one ahead of time if possible.

Monitor local forecasts and air quality using websites like airnow.gov.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts at Alert.Seattle.gov.

If smoke does impact Seattle this summer, you should take steps to protect your health:

Check local air quality reports and listen to news or health warnings for your community.

Avoid physical exertion outdoors if smoke is in the air.

Stay indoors and keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep doors and windows closed.

Pay attention to the heat indoors. If you can, run an air conditioner, set it to re-circulate and close the fresh-air intake. Make sure to change the filter regularly.

To learn more about how to stay safe from wildfire smoke and get updates on the city’s response actions, visit https://www.seattle.gov/wildfire-smoke-safety.