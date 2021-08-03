Cancel
Protecting yourself from wildfire smoke

By William Mace
 5 days ago
Be prepared for wildfire smoke

Unhealthy air quality due to smoke from wildfires in British Columbia, California, Oregon, and Washington has become a reoccurring issue and concern in the Puget Sound region. Prepare now to reduce the risk of wildfire smoke.

You can take steps now to prepare:

  • Talk to your healthcare provider about your risk, especially if you or someone in your family has a health condition like asthma, heart disease, or diabetes.
  • Take steps to keep indoor air cleaner by not smoking inside, ventilating well when cooking or using candles, and not smoking inside.
  • Invest in an air purifying or cleaning device, like a simple and low-cost with a filter (Learn how to make one here and in the video below). Air filters are in high-demand during smoke events, so get one ahead of time if possible.
  • Monitor local forecasts and air quality using websites like airnow.gov.
  • Sign up to receive emergency alerts at Alert.Seattle.gov.

If smoke does impact Seattle this summer, you should take steps to protect your health:

  • Check local air quality reports and listen to news or health warnings for your community.
  • Avoid physical exertion outdoors if smoke is in the air.
  • Stay indoors and keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep doors and windows closed.
  • Pay attention to the heat indoors. If you can, run an air conditioner, set it to re-circulate and close the fresh-air intake. Make sure to change the filter regularly.

To learn more about how to stay safe from wildfire smoke and get updates on the city’s response actions, visit https://www.seattle.gov/wildfire-smoke-safety.

