Protecting yourself from wildfire smoke
Unhealthy air quality due to smoke from wildfires in British Columbia, California, Oregon, and Washington has become a reoccurring issue and concern in the Puget Sound region. Prepare now to reduce the risk of wildfire smoke.
You can take steps now to prepare:
- Talk to your healthcare provider about your risk, especially if you or someone in your family has a health condition like asthma, heart disease, or diabetes.
- Take steps to keep indoor air cleaner by not smoking inside, ventilating well when cooking or using candles, and not smoking inside.
- Invest in an air purifying or cleaning device, like a simple and low-cost with a filter (Learn how to make one here and in the video below). Air filters are in high-demand during smoke events, so get one ahead of time if possible.
- Monitor local forecasts and air quality using websites like airnow.gov.
- Sign up to receive emergency alerts at Alert.Seattle.gov.
If smoke does impact Seattle this summer, you should take steps to protect your health:
- Check local air quality reports and listen to news or health warnings for your community.
- Avoid physical exertion outdoors if smoke is in the air.
- Stay indoors and keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep doors and windows closed.
- Pay attention to the heat indoors. If you can, run an air conditioner, set it to re-circulate and close the fresh-air intake. Make sure to change the filter regularly.
To learn more about how to stay safe from wildfire smoke and get updates on the city’s response actions, visit https://www.seattle.gov/wildfire-smoke-safety.
