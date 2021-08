JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police are looking for three people after they reportedly stole a vehicle. In a Facebook post from JPD, three people went to the Bayird Auto Dealership in Paragould, 6340 US 49, and after arriving in Jonesboro, stole a key fob of a vehicle before returning about 30 minutes later, jumping across a ditch into the car and leaving Jonesboro.