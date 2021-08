20th Century Studios has announced that advanced tickets for the Ryan Reynolds-starring Free Guy are now on sale and in doing so have revealed a potentially spoilery new video for the action-comedy. In the video, a clip from the film shows off how Taika Waititi attempts to squash Reynolds’ Guy inside the video game, and he does it by creating a bigger, more muscular version of Reynolds’ character, named “DUDE.” Reynolds plays both roles, with the new video showcasing the actor’s “new life” now that he’s more shredded than The Rock including that he can’t fit inside the Deadpool suit anymore. Check out the hilarious gag video below.