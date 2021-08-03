Ohio sets date for 1st redistricting commission meeting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the first meeting to redraw Ohio's congressional and legislative districts is set for Friday. The commission will convene on Aug. 6 to begin the new redistricting process before the mid-September deadline to complete the new maps. The data will include counts of population by race, Hispanic origin, voting age and housing occupancy status at geographic levels as small as neighborhoods.local12.com
