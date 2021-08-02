Secretary Of State To Address High Customer Traffic At Driver’s Services Facilities

CHICAGO (CBS) — Citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Secretary of State Jesse White said starting September 1, employees in his office who haven’t been vaccinated will have get repeated COVID-19 testing. “As the pandemic continues to surge nationally, we must do all we can to maintain the safety of our customers and employees and this is an important step in doing that,” said White. Secretary of State Employees will have to show proof of their vaccination status. Those who aren’t vaccinated will have to “submit the results of COVID-19 tests every two weeks.” The state agency also is requiring all employees and customers at driver services facilities, Secretary of State Offices, and the Illinois State Capitol Complex to wear masks inside those locations. RELATED: Secretary Of State’s Office Unveils Pilot Program To Ease ‘Heavy Customer Volume’ White said his office extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards until January 1, 2022. Expired documents will stay valid until January 1, 2022. pic.twitter.com/IE1bMHBM1M — IL SOS Office (@ILSecOfState) July 30, 2021