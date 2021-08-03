All-Tribune spring football: The First Team
Mason Herlitzke, jr., CentralAP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region selection. … Dynamic playmaker who accounted for about 75% of the RiverHawks’ offense. … First-year starter completed 62% of his passes for 803 yards and nine touchdowns against four interceptions. … Also rushed for 647 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Totaled 443 yards and six touchdowns against Eau Claire Memorial. … Rushed for four touchdowns in a win at Eau Claire North. … Led Central to a 4-1 record and helped the team average 34.4 points per game.lacrossetribune.com
