All-Tribune spring football: The First Team

49ers’ WR Mohamed Sanu is back for a second stint with the team and HC Kyle Shanahan believes that Sanu is in better shape this time around. “Sanu told us he was good to go and we believed him,” Shanahan said, via the Associated Press. “And we got him here in OTAs and we could see it. I think you ask our players and anybody who’s watched him here, it looks like the guy I remember, and not the guy that we had for that week and a half or whatever it was.”