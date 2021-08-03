Jenna Dewan Says Ex Channing Tatum ‘Wasn’t Available’ For Weeks After Daughter Everly’s Birth

Jenna Dewan is clarifying comments she made in a recent podcast episode of Dear Gabby. During the episode, Jenna spoke about becoming a new mom to her daughter, Everly, saying, “I had to travel with her, and at the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part. So it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks.” The quote was picked up online, and Jenna says her words were “distorted.”