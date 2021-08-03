Cancel
Jenna Dewan Says Ex Channing Tatum ‘Wasn’t Available’ For Weeks After Daughter Everly’s Birth

By Jessica Wang
Hollywood Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenna Dewan opened up about the struggles of parenthood as a working mom after welcoming her first child, revealing that she experienced postpartum anxiety. Jenna Dewan got real about the struggles of being a working mom. The actress, 40, appeared on Gabby Bernstein’s Dear Gabby podcast on Monday, Aug. 2 and recalled how difficult it had been after she gave birth to her first child Everly, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, as a working parent — especially when both she and her ex, 41, had working schedules on opposite sides of the world.

