Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks DK Metcalf ‘hungrier’ after offseason work again with Russell Wilson in San Diego

By Gregg Bell
Olympian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s a soaring star at 23 years old. He’s coming off a season in which he set a Seahawks record with 1,303 yards receiving. He made his first Pro Bowl team in 2020. He spent this past offseason impressing professional track sprinters by zooming shoulder to shoulder with them in a 100-meter race before the U.S. Olympic Trials. He hung with the famous from a third sport while taking swings (and misses) in a fourth, during a celebrity softball game at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game last month.

www.theolympian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#American Football#Seahawks Dk Metcalf#The U S Olympic Trials#Major League Baseball#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two former Seahawks now facing felony charges

Last week two former Seahawks were involved in off-the-field legal issues. Frank Clark was charged from a March incident involving a weapons violation. Barkevious Mingo with a child sex offense accusation. Fortunately for the Seahawks neither player has been a part of the organization for at least a couple of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Richard Sherman back to the Seahawks should still happen

There are going to be people that do not like what I have to say here. I am OK with that. Every person should be able to have their own opinions. But just hear me out before you dismiss this. The fact is that Richard Sherman has been involved in some off-the-field issues recently but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t play football again.
NFLNBC Sports

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson signs multi-year deal with Fanatics

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has signed a multi-year deal with Fanatics Inc., a global leader for licensed sports merchandise and memorabilia. The deal gives the company exclusive rights to be the sole distributor of memorabilia and collectibles around Wilson. Whether it’s signed helmets, footballs, photos, or game-used items, Fanatics now has it all from Wilson.
NFLField Gulls

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett reveal who they think the funniest Seahawks are

Two Seahawks players who we know like to have a laugh are Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. Despite their somewhat dissimilar personalities, the two have often been seen cracking jokes to one another or to the media at press conferences. This week, we heard from both Metcalf and Lockett on...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Pro Bowl WR DK Metcalf discusses future with Seahawks

In an exclusive interview with CBS Sports , Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf opened up about what he sees in his future with the team. "I want to help bring a championship to the Seahawks organization," the third-year wideout said. "Seattle is an incredible city and this fanbase is unmatched. I'm so grateful to be here and part of such a great culture. I try to not look too far into the future and really try to focus on what's happening in the present, and right now, I'm very happy being in Seattle."
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 former Russell Wilson teammates Seahawks can sign to make him happy

The Seattle Seahawks could look to sign any of these former players in an attempt to appease starting quarterback Russell Wilson during training camp. While the Seattle Seahawks are not swimming in cash right now, they could look to add a former player or two of theirs to make starting quarterback Russell Wilson happy.
NFLTMZ.com

Russell Wilson And Ciara's Son, Win, Takes First Steps At Seahawks Practice

Huge WIN for Russell Wilson and Ciara -- the couple's baby son, Win, just took his very first steps ... and it went down at Seahawks practice!!. The NFL superstar quarterback shared news of the milestone on Wednesday ... posting pics of the 1-year-old walking from daddy to mommy with a huge grin on his face.
NFLuticaphoenix.net

‘Frustrated’ Russell Wilson and Seahawks may be headed toward inevitable

Russell Wilson’s camp has let it be known he is getting tired of being hit so much.Image: Getty Images. Deshaun Watson has some competition for the most dramatic quarterback situation this offseason – it looks like things are a little gloomy in the Pacific Northwest. Tensions are rising between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, and as Deadspin’s resident Seahawks fan, it’s my job to try and explain this current situation while keeping my heart mostly out of it. So here it goes.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Seahawks at risk of ruining relationship with Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks need to take care of left tackle Duane Brown or risk making Russell Wilson unhappy at the worst possible time. Keeping Russell Wilson upright is one of the keys to keeping him happy in Seattle. The Seahawks may have a problem on that front. Left tackle Duane...
NFLBleacher Report

Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks, Safety Not 'Close At All' in Contract Extension Talks

The Seattle Seahawks and star safety Jamal Adams are not "close at all" in contract extension talks, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "I don't expect any issues at all with Adams showing up. We'll see for sure tomorrow if he does. But that is, of course, the expectation," he said on Inside Training Camp Live. "Eventually, this will be a deal that I think both sides will be happy with and ﻿Jamal Adams﻿ will likely be a very, very rich man."
NFLpff.com

The Russell Wilson Dilemma: Should the Seattle Seahawks get creative with his inefficient playstyle, or is it what makes him great?

Letting Russ cook is all well and good, but what meal should he be trying to make?. The Seattle Seahawks signal-caller remains one of the biggest enigmas at the quarterback position in the league, an intriguing puzzle for his coaching staff to solve as we head into the 2021 NFL season. And the biggest question with Wilson, as it always has been, is what is the best style of play to employ for a player with his unique skill set?
NFLchatsports.com

Russell Wilson says Seahawks must be unapologetic to win it all

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. The Seahawks 2021 training camp is in full swing, and to no surprise, QB Russell Wilson is in full soundbite mode. Here’s some of what he had to say today about the mindset needed to compete for the title.
NFLTacoma News Tribune

Russell Wilson perfectly to Gerald Everett ends imperfect day 2 of Seahawks training camp

Russell Wilson began his second practice of Seahawks training camp like Jamal Adams and Duane Brown remained. Normally impeccably precise, Wilson uncharacteristically misfired to surprised receivers during the first half of Thursday’s warm practice in front of about 1,000 fans along Lake Washington. In a drill with no defensive backs,...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Russell Wilson

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than a month. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst-case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.
NFLTri-City Herald

Russell Wilson in Shane Waldron’s offense, Jamal Adams’ deal top Seahawks camp to-do list

In all of Russell Wilson’s nine previous NFL summers, training camp meant renewal. Refreshment. Shane Waldron has replaced Brian Schottenheimer as Wilson’s and the Seahawks’ new offensive coordinator. Waldron, 41, is the former passing game coordinator and tight ends coach for the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. He is the third play caller Wilson has had in 10 years leading Seattle’s offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy