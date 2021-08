A new poster for The Mandalorian featuring Baby Yoda building his own yellow lightsaber with help from Luke Skywalker has got Star Wars fans talking. The poster, which is now sold out, was available on the Shop Trends site. Russell Walks is the artist behind the work, and the poster is titled Size Matters Not, a callback to Yoda's famous line in The Empire Strikes Back. In the picture, Luke is clad in Jedi robes and is lifting a yellow kyber crystal with the Force, while Grogu is levitating the rest of what's needed to construct his own lightsaber.