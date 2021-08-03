Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Forward Bobby Portis re-signs with Bucks

By STATE JOURNAL WIRE SERVICES
La Crosse Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal with a second-year player option to return to the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Portis turned down potential deals with the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, sources said Monday. Portis confirmed the deal in a tweet. "RUN THAT (expletive)...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Portis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks Rumors: Jeff Green a potential replacement for Bobby Portis?

The celebration continues, but the Milwaukee Bucks are now faced with a challenge as they look to run it back from their title-winning campaign. One of the biggest questions in terms of a Bucks player’s free agency soon here revolves around their beloved sixth man, Bobby Portis. Portis, armed with a $3.8 million player option, has proven to be an impact contributor on a winning team and with that in mind, the expectation is that Portis will look to re-enter free agency after likely declining his option.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bobby Portis rejected deals from two contenders to stay with Bucks

Bobby Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year, $9M deal. He was more than willing to run it back and help defend their title next season. Multiple teams were expecting to sign Portis as the big man was one of the more effective players off the bench in the NBA this season, averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds during the regular season while shooting 52.3% from the field.
NBAnewradiosports.com

Bucks sign veteran guards

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired two free-agent guards on Tuesday. George Hill will be returning to the Bucks organization after being traded during last offseason as part of a deal to gain Jrue Holiday. Hill played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. The Bucks also agreed to...
WWEWWE

Bucks’ Bobby Portis tells Bobby Lashley that he’ll see him this Saturday at WWE Live in Milwaukee

Could it be only a matter of days until WWE Champion Bobby Lashley comes face-to-face with another champion by the same name, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis?. The two Bobbys have sparred on Twitter over the last week ever since the Bucks, who defeated the Phoenix Suns to win this year’s NBA Championship, posted a photo on social media of Portis holding a custom version of The All Mighty’s WWE Title. A playful back-and-forth ensued, leading Portis to suggest that a Bobby vs. Bobby match may be in order.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Ranking impending free agents by priority to re-sign

While the celebration from capturing their first title in 50 years will continue to live on, it will soon be back to business as usual for the Milwaukee Bucks. Free agency is rapidly approaching on the horizon, and the front office must prepare for what is shaping up to be a busy offseason jam-packed with questions. While the team would certainly like to run it back next season with the same pieces that saw them end their title drought this year, it seems certain that they will be losing some household pieces once free agency officially kicks off on August 2.
NBAnewradiosports.com

Bucks draft Seton Hall forward

The Milwaukee Bucks waited a while to select their man Thursday night in the NBA Draft. The Bucks did not have a first-round pick and traded their 31st overall pick to the Indiana Pacers for the 54th and 60th selections, along with two future second-round selections. The team then selected Alexander "Sandro" Mamukelashvili from Seton Hall with the 54th pick. The forward is a former Big East Player of the Year, averaging 17.5 points, 7.6 rebounds per game last season while recording seven double-doubles. The Bucks also selected international player Georgios Kalaitzakis with the 60th pick. It is unknown if the Greek player will come to the United States and contribute after averaging less than five minutes a contest in the most recent Euroleague season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 replacements if Bobby Portis signs elsewhere in free agency

The Milwaukee Bucks are faced with the possibility that their beloved sixth man, Bobby Portis, may be off elsewhere in free agency. While we all wait to see what Portis does for his decision as to whether to opt into his deal at $3.8 million for next season, it’s not a matter of when Portis returns to Milwaukee but if. And that’s certainly an optimistic way to look at it.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Bobby Portis and the hero’s journey

When it came down to it, the Milwaukee Bucks needed Bobby Portis as much as Portis needed the Bucks. It was only a week ago that Portis put in a much-needed 16-point performance that helped push the Bucks over the top of the Phoenix Suns in this year’s NBA Finals. That showing was indicative of what Portis brought to the Bucks all year long, all of which has made him a beloved figure among Bucks fans.
NBAchatsports.com

Heat Rumors: Miami Has 'Some Interest' in Bucks' Bobby Portis

Fresh off a dominant NBA Finals, free agent forward Bobby Portis is drawing interest from the Miami Heat, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Finding a legitimate big man to pair with Bam Adebayo in the front court next season is one of Miami's most pressing tasks this offseason. Portis, 26, fits in rather well, per Jackson, who noted the Heat should have signed him last year instead of Maurice Harkless.
NBAespnlacrosse.com

Bobby Portis To Stay In Milwaukee; Tucker To Miami

There very well could be more chants of “Bobby, Bobby, Bobby” at Fiserv Forum next season coming from Milwaukee Bucks fans. Meanwhile, one of the team’s biggest defensive pieces during their postseason run is off to Miami. As part of the whirlwind of deals this afternoon and evening around the...
NBAYardbarker

Bobby Portis willing to give Bucks a hometown discount?

Bobby Portis played a key role for the Milwaukee Bucks during their championship run this season, but many have assumed he will leave the team after he declined his player option for next season. The Bucks simply cannot pay much to retain him, but is it possible they won’t have to?
NBABrew Hoop

Report: Bucks sign former Celtic forward Semi Ojeleye to one-year deal

After re-upping with cult hero and Finals contributor Bobby Portis, the Bucks pivoted to replace the defense lost from losing P.J. Tucker to the Heat—and compensate for the likely absence of Donte DiVincenzo to begin next season—by signing free-agent forward Semi Ojeleye from the Celtics. Ojeleye is a former second-round...
NBAWISN

Report: Bobby Portis to become free agent

ESPN is reporting that Milwaukee Bucks Bobby Portis declined a $3.8 million player option and will become a free agent. The 26-year-old signed with the Bucks last year after he turned down other lucrative offers. When Giannis Antetokounmpo was injured in the Eastern Conference Finals, Portis took over the MVP's...
NBACBS 58

Report: Bobby Portis agrees to 2-year contract with Bucks

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of Milwaukee's favorite players during the Bucks championship run has decided to stay in town. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Bobby Portis has re-signed with the Bucks. He's coming back on a two-year contract reportedly worth $9 million. Portis recently declined his player option...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades for Bobby Portis’ two-year, $9 million deal

The “People’s Champ,” Bobby Portis, is back with the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year contract, worth $9 million total, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. It is incredibly welcoming news to see the big man returning after there was much skepticism amongst the fanbase that Portis would leave...
NBAwholehogsports.com

Portis agrees to 2-year deal with Bucks

Former Arkansas forward and NBA champion Bobby Portis will remain with the Milwaukee Bucks. After declining his $3.8 million player option for the 2021-22 season and becoming a free agent, Portis has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal with a second year player option, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Comments / 0

Community Policy