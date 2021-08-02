Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

2 Pot Stocks That Are Being Punished by Investors

By Eric Volkman
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3aGO_0bFpNK9N00

Many investors run hot and cold with marijuana stocks, to say the least. These days, the hot part of that equation seems to favor multi-state operators (MSOs), the companies that manage the dispensaries where consumers get their "legitimate" weed.

In this video from Motley Fool Live recorded on July 16, longtime Fool contributor Eric Volkman and healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina briefly discuss one segment of the pot market that's far lower on the temperature scale for investors.

Corinne Cardina: How about picks-and-shovels, how are they doing?

Eric Volkman: Not particularly well. They have not been popular.

If we look at the two big pick-and-shovel plays, we're talking GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG), which is a hydroponics retailer that just can't stop acquiring assets, and Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG), which is a more traditional play that has gotten into marijuana over the last couple of years. People seem to be ignoring them. I don't necessarily think they should.

GrowGeneration is down. Again, year-to-date 1% while Scotts Miracle-Gro has slipped by 11%. I don't think it's fair.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motley Fool Live#Grwg#Smg#Growgeneration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Lithium Stock Livent Pops 9% on Earnings Beat and Guidance Raise

Second-quarter revenue surged 57% year over year, easily beating the 37% growth Wall Street had expected. Adjusted EPS was $0.04 -- double the analyst consensus estimate. Management believes the "very positive" lithium market conditions will continue into 2022. Livent (NYSE:LTHM) surged 8.6% on Friday following the lithium producer's release after...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Beyond Meat Plunged by 22.1% in July

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) plunged by 22.1% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The plant-based meat specialist stock has fallen 36% from its January-high of $192 and is now down 2.3% year to date. So what. Investors are turning cautious on the foodservice sector...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

These stocks have the potential to completely change their respective industries. Contrary to what you might have heard or believe, investing in the stock market isn't hard. Rather, the difficult aspect of investing has to do with being patient and letting your investment thesis play out over time. Allowing your initial investment to compound many times over is what can turn a nice unrealized gain into a life-altering amount of money.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

3 Winning Dividend Stocks to Buy After Q2 Earnings

Clearway Energy is a high-yield dividend stock well-positioned for future growth. Equinor’s cash-gushing oil and gas business supports dividend raises and long-term investments in renewable energy. There are upgrades all around for Raytheon Technologies. Like most earnings seasons, Q2 2021 has had its share of winners and losers. While it's...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

The 12 best dividend stocks in this Fool's portfolio fall into one of three groups -- energy-related, pharma, and outliers. These stocks offer dividend yields between 2.1% and 8%. Each stock also has solid growth prospects, with a few having the potential to deliver especially strong growth. Some investors concentrate...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

One company carries no debt and has more flexibility than a business that's leveraged to the hilt. The second superstar is a well-known juggernaut that pays a dividend. The third is a REIT that pays a monthly dividend. If you want the most joyful and relaxing retirement available, you need...
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Google and parent company Alphabet have made massive investments in AI. AI is making Etsy's customer experience more personal. Zebra is executing smart M&A to solidify its future in AI. The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Top Warren Buffet Stock to Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway owns $1.4 billion worth of Snowflake stock. Snowflake helps clients unlock value in data, addressing a $90 billion market opportunity. The company's net retention rate exceeds 160%, indicating it offers a sticky product. In 1942, Warren Buffett bought his first stock when he was 11 years...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Top Energy Stock to Buy in August

The global demand for energy is on the rise, and LNG will be a big part of the mix. Tellurian is on track to move forward with a multibillion-dollar export facility and has multibagger potential for investors willing to take on the risks. So far this year, the energy sector...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. That same $2,000 principle investment made in Netflix stock would be worth roughly $350,000 based on today's prices. Finding world beaters like that is easier said than done, but it only takes a few big winners to serve up what amounts to life-changing returns.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

Finding the best growth stocks on the market is what every investor is after. Of course, growth stocks providing the best long-term outlook are hard to come by. Fortunately for us, the TSX happens to have a number of excellent growth opportunities available right now. Let’s discuss three which top...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Pay You Each Month

Dividends are an important part of long-term returns. Many companies pay quarterly, but your bills are due every month. These two companies understand your struggle. Growth stocks might dominate the financial headlines, but savvy investors understand the importance of dividends for long-term returns. In fact, from 1930 to 2020, 41% of the S&P 500's total returns were due to dividends. Increasingly, investors of all ages are using dividend income to fund their lifestyle -- partially or even fully -- as more join the FIRE movement.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Sunrun Stock Got Eclipsed Today

Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), the self-proclaimed "nation's leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services," had fallen 9.9% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT after the company reported a big earnings miss -- and a change of management. Instead of the $0.08-per-share loss Wall Street had expected for the second...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Tesla Stock: Headed to $1,200?

Tesla deliveries more than doubled year over year in Q2. Rising demand for electric vehicles could benefit Tesla. Investors should exercise caution when it comes to analysts' price targets. It's been a wild year for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock. When the year started, shares initially surged more than 20%. But the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Under-the-Radar Cannabis Stocks Investors Need to Know

The cannabis industry is becoming a diverse set of opportunities, each with unique characteristics. Look for companies beyond the big names for the greatest growth potential. These three stocks are all flying below the radar of most cannabis investors. Investors are familiar with the headline names in the cannabis industry,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Etsy Stock a Buy?

Etsy’s second-quarter numbers beat analysts’ expectations. But its third-quarter guidance was weaker than expected. Investors should look beyond Etsy’s post-pandemic slowdown and its declining face mask sales and focus on its long-term strengths. Etsy's (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock price tumbled after the e-commerce company posted its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 4....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

With risky junk bonds yielding 4%, income investors need to have dividend stocks in their portfolios. Despite stocks trading near all-time highs, there are still strong income stocks if you know where to look. The risk/return for these three stocks remains appealing for long-term investors. If you're an income investor,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy