Following their first title-winning season in 50 years, many wondered how the Milwaukee Bucks would look to improve their roster in the offseason. With their core four of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez all secured financially for the foreseeable future, they would not have much spending money. Tie that reality in with the team’s depleted asset cabinet and this offseason looked like it would be a quiet one. Yet, general manager Jon Horst is known to always have a trick or two up his sleeve, which he showed with some compelling moves.