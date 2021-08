The offseason could be tagged as the Houston Rockets’ first step in the long rebuilding process. They already have an up-and-coming player in Christian Wood. John Wall, who hasn’t lost a step despite missing significant time, will also dictate what type of player they’ll add to the fold. There are three good players in the market who could fit right beside Wood and Wall. If head coach Stephen Silas makes the right moves, then one of these players can even turn into a third star.