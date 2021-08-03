Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

For Packers lineman Billy Turner, being ready for anything — and any position — is the name of the game

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
Parsons Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — Billy Turner isn’t sure exactly where on the Green Bay Packers offensive line he’ll be lining up on opening day. With franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice, versatile third-year lineman Elgton Jenkins has been working primarily at left tackle with the No. 1 line. With Jenkins’ usual left guard spot vacant, Jon Runyan and Ben Braden have worked there with the 1s.

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Runyan
Person
Billy Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Rodgers' Packers Demands Include Trade For Former Cowboys WR

OXNARD, Calif. - In show business, it's called a "rider,'' an addendum to a contract that can get ridiculously eccentric in power-mad Hollywood. And, apparently, in power-mad Green Bay, too. Madonna demands a new toilet seat for each show. Nicolas Cage, starring in vampire movie, insisted his co-star be a...
NFLPosted by
97ZOK

Aaron Rodgers’ Teammate Shares ‘Real Reason’ He’s Back with the Packers

This has been the most ridiculous off-season for Green Bay Packer fans. Rodgers' teammate since 2013, David Bakhtiati, spills some interesting details. I was one of the millions of Green Bay Packer fans who sighed in a bit of relief when photos emerged of Packer's quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, arriving in Green Bay for the beginning of training camp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Jake Kumerow Could Decide Brian Gutekunst's Fate

Only one team will be Super Bowl Champions at the end of the NFL season. Only one team will be able to look back at the season and say “we did things right.” The rest of the league will be forced to come face-to-face with their shortcomings, and what needs to be done to fix them. Jobs will be lost and rosters will be overhauled. Sometimes those decisions are simple and obvious and other times they are difficult and divisive.
NFLParsons Sun

Tackling depth challenges, Packers add veteran lineman Dennis … Bakhtiari?

GREEN BAY — Dennis Kelly is apparently going to fit in just fine around here. The veteran offensive lineman, who agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday and officially signed with the team Thursday in time for the second practice of training camp, will wear No. 79 for his new team.
NFL247Sports

3 Packers ready to break out.

While most of the attention for this year's training camp for the Green Bay Packers will focus on who is playing quarterback, the show will go on with the rest of the roster. Last season, the Packers saw breakout years from guys like Robert Tonyan and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The production...
NFLdailyjournal.net

Packers keeping 1st-round pick Stokes busy on and off field

Green Bay Packers rookie cornerback Eric Stokes’ initiation to NFL life is coming from a variety of directions. Off the field, he must buy snacks for Green Bay’s veteran defensive backs. On the field, Stokes frequently has to defend passes from MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.
NFLpackerstalk.com

Is Shemar Jean-Charles Green Bay’s starting slot corner for 2021?

In an attempt to improve an already strong defensive secondary, the Green Bay Packers went out and used their first-round selection on Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, with the desired outcome for him to team up alongside Jaire Alexander. But their fifth-round selection, Shemar Jean-Charles, may end up having just as important of an impact on Green Bay’s defensive approach.
NFLpackerstalk.com

No Huddle Radio #46: Packers Rookies, Linebackers, and Injuries

Gil and J.J. talk about who’s looking hot and who’s not at Packers training camp, with special attention given to Packers rookies on the defensive side of the ball. Some concerning injuries are cropping up, and Gutey’s signing new players to fill roster holes. The guys try to figure out where the team is going with all these linebacker moves.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Packers Have Signed A New Defensive Lineman

Defensive line is one of the few thin units that the Green Bay Packers have right now. With only seven defensive linemen practicing, the Packers are adding another to their roster. On Wednesday, the Packers signed defensive lineman Josh Avery to a deal. Avery is in his second NFL season...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears OLB Khalil Mack is feeling more urgency to reach the playoffs after doing so just three times, all first-round losses, going into his eighth season in the NFL. “You don’t get too many years in the NFL, too many chances to win ballgames and too many chances to get to the playoffs and go all the way,” Mack said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times. “Charles Woodson told me a long time ago — he was like, ‘You cannot waste time. This [stuff] is very valuable. I understand that now, going into Year 8. And [I’ve] only been in the playoffs three times so far — and losing in the first round every one of them. [Stuff] is very valuable. Time is of the essence.”
NFLpackersnews.com

Rookie Amari Rodgers is on the fast track to considerable playing time as Packers' slot receiver

GREEN BAY – If there’s one thing that is evident about how the Green Bay Packers view third-round draft pick Amari Rodgers, it is that they don't see him as a rookie. Along with second-round center Josh Myers, who receives all of his snaps with the No. 1 offense, Rodgers is being groomed to be an instant contributor to an offense that led the NFL in scoring last season, which says a lot about how much coach Matt LaFleur likes his new slot receiver.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Randall Cobb can climb franchise record list in 2021

Randall Cobb was already an all-time great Green Bay Packers wide receiver and one of the most successful pass catchers in franchise history. Now making his return after three years away, Cobb has an opportunity to climb the Packers’ receiving franchise record lists this season. According to Pro Football Reference,...
NFL247Sports

Kevin King unlikely to relinquish No. 2 CB job to rookie Eric Stokes

Even while stationed on the Green Bay Packers’ non-football injury list with a hamstring dilemma, it doesn’t appear that Kevin King has relinquished his spot as the No. 2 cornerback on the depth chart. Eric Stokes’ promise and ascension through training camp be damned, defensive backs coach Jerry Gray isn’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy