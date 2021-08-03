Cancel
Huerfano County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 19:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Spring Burn Scar in Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Oak Creek, south Oak Creek, and Yellowstone Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES At 442 AM CDT, radar showed thunderstorms had ended across the warned area and river gauges showed water levels receding. However, flash flooding is likely ongoing in some areas following 3 to 8 inches of rainfall earlier. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Marble Rock, Ionia, Chickasaw, Bassett, Bunns Woods County Park, Howards Wood Recreational Area, Midway, Carrville, River Ranch Campground, Bradford, County Roads B 60 And T 64, Powersville, Highway 18 And County V 18, Twin Ponds Park, Oakwood, New Hampton Airport and Highway 14 And County Road B 60. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Vernon County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 06:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Readstown. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 5.5 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The park along the river begins to flood. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The park along the river experiences significant flooding. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water is up to the bottom of the Charles Street Bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.4 feet on 06/02/2014.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 342 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Willcox, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of north central Cochise County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Macon County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Macon, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 08:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Macon; Moultrie; Shelby The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Christian County in central Illinois South Central Macon County in central Illinois Central Moultrie County in central Illinois Northwestern Shelby County in central Illinois * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 628 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in an area from Moweaqua east to Bethany. Minor flooding is likely. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan, Moweaqua, Bethany, Allenville, Kirksville and Cadwell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
Lincoln County, WAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Spokane Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Davenport, Cheney, Rockford, Spokane and Liberty Lake. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Conditions may change rapidly. Use caution when traveling.
Dubuque County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dubuque, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dubuque; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jo Daviess, northwestern Jackson and southern Dubuque Counties through 615 AM CDT At 537 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Peosta, or 9 miles southwest of Dubuque, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dubuque, Galena, Asbury, Bellevue, Cascade, Epworth, East Dubuque, Peosta, La Motte, Menominee, St. Donatus, Centralia, Sageville, Bernard, Zwingle, Durango, Rice, Graf, Dubuque Regional Airport and Fillmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Umpqua Basin, Umpqua National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Umpqua Basin; Umpqua National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HAINES 6 WITH EXISTING FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 616 AND 617 * Impacts: Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally-generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected areas: The Jack Fire, Skyline Complex and Devils Knob Complex spread across fire weather zones 616 and 617. * Weather: Humidity As low as 15 percent with a Haines 6. Gusty and erratic winds are possible near smoke plumes. Precautionary/preparedness actions A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.
Waushara County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO AND EASTERN WAUSHARA COUNTIES At 433 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Napowan Scout Camp to 6 miles northeast of Redgranite to near Berlin, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Redgranite, Lake Poygan, Napowan Scout Camp, Silver Lake, Pine River, Saxeville, Spring Lake, Lohrville, Orihula and Auroraville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 15:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 320 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Six Shooter Canyon, Pinal Creek, and Globe. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Crawford County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Viola affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at La Farge affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove. * Until Thursday morning. * At 10:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland near the river occurs. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and campground area in the old section of town.
Crawford County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Viola affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at La Farge affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills. * Until early Friday afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 14.7 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river, including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around Gays Mills.
Outagamie County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Waupaca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WINNEBAGO...NORTHEASTERN WAUSHARA...WAUPACA AND WESTERN OUTAGAMIE COUNTIES At 455 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waupaca to near Fremont to near Lake Poygan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Appleton, Waupaca, Menasha, Little Chute, New London, Clintonville, Fremont, Lake Poygan, Hartman Creek State Park and Chain O` Lakes-King. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brown County, WIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brown, Kewaunee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brown; Kewaunee The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin Northern Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The combination of already saturated soil due to last nights thunderstorms, along with additional rainfall this evening, will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Green Bay, Kewaunee, Algoma, Luxemburg, Bellevue Town, Allouez, Humboldt, Casco, Birchwood, Lincoln, Pilsen, Neuern, Scarboro, Ellisville, Thiry Daems, Champion, Krok, New Franken, Slovan and East Krok. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pike County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Adams County in west central Illinois Northwestern Pike County in west central Illinois Northeastern Ralls County in northeastern Missouri * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 435 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hannibal, Barry, New London, Beverly, Kingston, Hull, New Canton, Plainville, Kinderhook, El Dara, Seehorn, Saverton and Ilasco. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Kewaunee County, WIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kewaunee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kewaunee The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Brown County in northeastern Wisconsin Northern Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The combination of already saturated soil due to last nights thunderstorms, along with additional rainfall this evening, will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Green Bay, Kewaunee, Algoma, Luxemburg, Bellevue Town, Allouez, Humboldt, Casco, Birchwood, Lincoln, Pilsen, Neuern, Scarboro, Ellisville, Thiry Daems, Champion, Krok, New Franken, Slovan and East Krok. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Schoolcraft County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.
Pine County, MNweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Pine DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Douglas County, WIweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Pine and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Outagamie County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WINNEBAGO...NORTHEASTERN WAUSHARA...WAUPACA AND WESTERN OUTAGAMIE COUNTIES At 455 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waupaca to near Fremont to near Lake Poygan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Appleton, Waupaca, Menasha, Little Chute, New London, Clintonville, Fremont, Lake Poygan, Hartman Creek State Park and Chain O` Lakes-King. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Adams, Bowman, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Slope FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FAR SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening in far southwest North Dakota. Relative humidity values could drop to around 18 to 20 percent, with westerly winds forecast to be sustained around 20 to 25 mph and gusting up to 35 mph. Any fires that ignite could spread rapidly and may become difficult to control or suppress. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FAR SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 to 20 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Far southwest North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.

