Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 19:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Spring Burn Scar in Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Oak Creek, south Oak Creek, and Yellowstone Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
