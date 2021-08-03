Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 04:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Viola affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at La Farge affecting Vernon and Richland Counties. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills. * Until early Friday afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 14.7 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river, including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around Gays Mills.