SF Giants keep Mike Tauchman in organization, expect more tough roster decisions soon

By Kerry Crowley
Daily Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — It’s possible outfielder Mike Tauchman will have a chance to author another signature moment in a Giants uniform. After being designated for assignment last week, Tauchman cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. The transaction allows the Giants to keep Tauchman in the organization and gives the outfielder an opportunity to work on mechanical adjustments at the plate after he hit .181 with a .567 OPS in 166 at-bats for the club this season.

