Vaccinations remain crucial to combating disease spread

FAYETTEVILLE — A scant few weeks back, the Covid-19 recovery was going nicely and West Virginia was seeing a lot of green. At least, that is, on the county alert system map compiled by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which assigns color codes based on either infection rate or percent positivity as they relate to Covid-19 cases. Green is the most desirable of the five colors on the map, followed by yellow, gold, orange and red, and the state's counties had experienced solid progress in the reduction of case numbers over the summer.