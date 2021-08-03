Cancel
Louisiana State

Gonzales woman killed in two-vehicle crash, LSP searching for driver who fled scene

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ie2Kf_0bFpLEvR00

Louisiana State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash Monday morning that claimed the life of a Gonzales woman.

According to LSP, the two-vehicle fatal crash occurred on LA Hwy 938 (Coon Trap Road) north of LA Hwy 74 in Ascension Parish around 11:30 a.m. Monday. 35-year-old Jasy Hunt was killed in the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that 26-year-old Levi Mitchell of Prairieville was traveling north on LA Hwy 938 in a Hyundai Santa Fe, and Hunt was the front seat passenger. At the same time, a Freightliner box truck was traveling south on LA Hwy 938. For reasons still under investigation, State Police say Mitchell crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, resulting in the Hyundai striking the box truck head-on.

After hitting the truck, police say Mitchell got out of the car and fled the crash scene.

Hunt was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries; she was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the box truck was restrained and sustained minor injuries. He was brought to an area hospital for treatment.

Mitchell was unrestrained at the time and remains at large. Troop A Troopers, along with the LSP Fugitive Apprehension Unit, are currently searching for Mitchell, who is wanted for multiple felony warrants:

LRS 14:69 B(2) - Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)
LRS 14:108.1 - Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony)
LRS 14:99 - Reckless Operation of a Vehicle (Felony)
LRS 14:96 - Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce (Felony)
LRS 14:68.4 - Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
LRS 14:56 B(2) - Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony)
LRS - 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact LSP Troop A at 225-754-8500, or contact their local law enforcement agency or 911.

