List: National Night Out events taking place around the area

National Night Out takes place on August 3! Here's a list of scheduled events happening around the area!

Baltimore County Night Outs:

PRECINCT 1/WILKENS

Oella Community Association

Location: Westchester Community Center (2414 Westchester Avenue)

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Medwick Garth Community Association

Location: South Medwick Garth/Overbrook Road

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Kensington Community Association

Location: College Rd/Dorchester Rd

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Academy Heights Community Association

Location: Northdale Rd and Greenlow Rd

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Water’s Edge Community (Formerly Highland Village Townhomes)

Location: 3953 McDowell Lane

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Paradise Community Association

Location: United Methodist Church 6715 Frederick Rd 21228

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

PRECINCT 2/WOODLAWN

Edmondson Heights Civic Association

Location: Edmondson Heights Park (Granville and Harwall Roads)

Time: 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Graystone

Location: 1905 Gwynn Oak Avenue, 21207

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Twelve Trees

Location: Entrance to Cayuga Court (between Cayuga and Ojibway)

Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Stoneybrook

Location: 8701 Winands Rd. 21133

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

PRECINCT 3/FRANKLIN

New Towne Community Association

Location: Central Park (corner of New Town Blvd and Fitch Hill Road)

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Chartley HOA, Country Club Estates Community Association

Location: Chartley Shopping Center (100 Chartley Drive 21136)

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

PRECINCT 4/PIKESVILLE

Creekside at Quarry Lake HOA

Location: End of Granite Ridge Court

Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Queen Anne Village Homeowners Association

Location: Countess Drive and Wimbledon Lane at the pool

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

PRECINCT 6/TOWSON

Campus Hills

Location: Seaword Road (Between Sawyer Court/Shelley Road)

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Glendale/Glenmont

Location: Loch Raven United Methodist Church (6622 Loch Raven Blvd)

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

PRECINCT 7/COCKEYSVILLE

Cockeysville Senior Center

Location: 10535 York Road 21030

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

PRECINCT 8/PARKVILLE

Harford Park Citizens on Patrol

Location: Harford Park Community Association building (2522 Linwood Avenue)

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Perring Park Citizens On Patrol

Location: Harford Hills Road (behind Harford Hills Elementary School)

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Seven Courts Citizens on Patrol

Location: Seven Oaks Senior Center (9210 Seven Courts Drive)

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Overlea Community Association

Location: National History Society of Maryland (6908 Belair Road)

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

St. Johns Lutheran Church

Location: 8808 Harford Road.

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

PRECINCT 9/WHITE MARSH

Elmwood Belmar Community Association

Elmwood Elementary School (531 Dale Avenue)

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Fontana Village

Leasing office on Fontana Lane (1 Orion Ct.)

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Garden Village Association/COP

Location: Garden Village Community Center (6011 St. Regis Road)

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cowenton

Location: White Marsh Vol. Fire Dept. (10331 Philadelphia Road 21162)

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Linover Improvement Association

Location: Terrace Drive (Entrance to Lillian Holt Park)

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

PRECINCT 11/ESSEX

Sussex Community Association

Location: Margaret Ave. & Cedar Rd. Essex, MD 21221

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Hawthorne Community Association

Location: Hawthorne Plaza Shopping Center (2109 Eastern Blvd. 21221)

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Precinct 11 PCRC/Aero Acres Civic-Improvement Association

Location: Salvation Army Field (1400 Fuselage Ave, 21220)

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

MDOT MTA Police:

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, MDOT MTA Police representatives will be at the Patapsco Light RailLink Station at 751 W. Patapsco Ave. and the Rogers Avenue Metro SubwayLink Station at 4301 Hayward Ave.

MDOT MTA Police staff will engage with riders to discuss transit safety tips. Also, in conjunction with National Night Out, MDOT MTA Police will continue their support of the community with a Back to School Supply giveaway.

National Night Out Against Crime event scheduled for:

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Location: 500 block of E. 22nd Street between Greenmount and Homewood Avenues.

Baltimore City:

WHERE: Traci Atkins Park Ramsay and S. Stricker streets

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.