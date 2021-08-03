List: National Night Out events taking place around the area
National Night Out takes place on August 3! Here's a list of scheduled events happening around the area!
Baltimore County Night Outs:
PRECINCT 1/WILKENS
Oella Community Association
Location: Westchester Community Center (2414 Westchester Avenue)
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Medwick Garth Community Association
Location: South Medwick Garth/Overbrook Road
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Kensington Community Association
Location: College Rd/Dorchester Rd
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Academy Heights Community Association
Location: Northdale Rd and Greenlow Rd
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Water’s Edge Community (Formerly Highland Village Townhomes)
Location: 3953 McDowell Lane
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Paradise Community Association
Location: United Methodist Church 6715 Frederick Rd 21228
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
PRECINCT 2/WOODLAWN
Edmondson Heights Civic Association
Location: Edmondson Heights Park (Granville and Harwall Roads)
Time: 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Graystone
Location: 1905 Gwynn Oak Avenue, 21207
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Twelve Trees
Location: Entrance to Cayuga Court (between Cayuga and Ojibway)
Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Stoneybrook
Location: 8701 Winands Rd. 21133
Time: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
PRECINCT 3/FRANKLIN
New Towne Community Association
Location: Central Park (corner of New Town Blvd and Fitch Hill Road)
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Chartley HOA, Country Club Estates Community Association
Location: Chartley Shopping Center (100 Chartley Drive 21136)
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
PRECINCT 4/PIKESVILLE
Creekside at Quarry Lake HOA
Location: End of Granite Ridge Court
Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Queen Anne Village Homeowners Association
Location: Countess Drive and Wimbledon Lane at the pool
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
PRECINCT 6/TOWSON
Campus Hills
Location: Seaword Road (Between Sawyer Court/Shelley Road)
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Glendale/Glenmont
Location: Loch Raven United Methodist Church (6622 Loch Raven Blvd)
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
PRECINCT 7/COCKEYSVILLE
Cockeysville Senior Center
Location: 10535 York Road 21030
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
PRECINCT 8/PARKVILLE
Harford Park Citizens on Patrol
Location: Harford Park Community Association building (2522 Linwood Avenue)
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Perring Park Citizens On Patrol
Location: Harford Hills Road (behind Harford Hills Elementary School)
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Seven Courts Citizens on Patrol
Location: Seven Oaks Senior Center (9210 Seven Courts Drive)
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Overlea Community Association
Location: National History Society of Maryland (6908 Belair Road)
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
St. Johns Lutheran Church
Location: 8808 Harford Road.
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
PRECINCT 9/WHITE MARSH
Elmwood Belmar Community Association
Elmwood Elementary School (531 Dale Avenue)
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Fontana Village
Leasing office on Fontana Lane (1 Orion Ct.)
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Garden Village Association/COP
Location: Garden Village Community Center (6011 St. Regis Road)
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Cowenton
Location: White Marsh Vol. Fire Dept. (10331 Philadelphia Road 21162)
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Linover Improvement Association
Location: Terrace Drive (Entrance to Lillian Holt Park)
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
PRECINCT 11/ESSEX
Sussex Community Association
Location: Margaret Ave. & Cedar Rd. Essex, MD 21221
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Hawthorne Community Association
Location: Hawthorne Plaza Shopping Center (2109 Eastern Blvd. 21221)
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Precinct 11 PCRC/Aero Acres Civic-Improvement Association
Location: Salvation Army Field (1400 Fuselage Ave, 21220)
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
MDOT MTA Police:
- From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, MDOT MTA Police representatives will be at the Patapsco Light RailLink Station at 751 W. Patapsco Ave. and the Rogers Avenue Metro SubwayLink Station at 4301 Hayward Ave.
- MDOT MTA Police staff will engage with riders to discuss transit safety tips. Also, in conjunction with National Night Out, MDOT MTA Police will continue their support of the community with a Back to School Supply giveaway.
National Night Out Against Crime event scheduled for:
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Location: 500 block of E. 22nd Street between Greenmount and Homewood Avenues.
Baltimore City:
WHERE: Traci Atkins Park Ramsay and S. Stricker streets
4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
