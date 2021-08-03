Global Motherboard Market Share and Growth 2021| Asus, Gigabyte Technology, Super Micro

Motherboard (sometimes alternatively known as the mainboard, system board, baseboard, planar board or logic board, or colloquially, a mobo) is the main printed circuit board (PCB) found in general purpose microcomputers and other expandable systems. It holds and allows communication between many of the crucial electronic components of a system, such as the central processing unit (CPU) and memory, and provides connectors for other peripherals. Unlike a backplane, a motherboard usually contains significant sub-systems such as the central processor, the chipset’s input/output and memory controllers, interface connectors, and other components integrated for general-purpose use. Global Motherboard key players include Asus, Gigabyte Technology, Micro-Star International Co., Ltd, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 25%. China is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by United States, and Europe, both have a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, Server Motherboards is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial, followed by Industrial. This report contains market size and forecasts of Motherboard in China, including the following market information: China Motherboard Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Motherboard Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Motherboard companies in 2020 (%) The global Motherboard market size is expected to growth from US$ 13140 million in 2020 to US$ 14450 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.