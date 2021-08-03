Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Motherboard Market Share and Growth 2021| Asus, Gigabyte Technology, Super Micro

By Post author
murphyshockeylaw.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotherboard (sometimes alternatively known as the mainboard, system board, baseboard, planar board or logic board, or colloquially, a mobo) is the main printed circuit board (PCB) found in general purpose microcomputers and other expandable systems. It holds and allows communication between many of the crucial electronic components of a system, such as the central processing unit (CPU) and memory, and provides connectors for other peripherals. Unlike a backplane, a motherboard usually contains significant sub-systems such as the central processor, the chipset’s input/output and memory controllers, interface connectors, and other components integrated for general-purpose use. Global Motherboard key players include Asus, Gigabyte Technology, Micro-Star International Co., Ltd, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 25%. China is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by United States, and Europe, both have a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, Server Motherboards is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial, followed by Industrial. This report contains market size and forecasts of Motherboard in China, including the following market information: China Motherboard Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Motherboard Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Motherboard companies in 2020 (%) The global Motherboard market size is expected to growth from US$ 13140 million in 2020 to US$ 14450 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

murphyshockeylaw.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gigabyte Technology#Market Research#Market Segments#Super Micro#Planar Board#Logic Board#Global Motherboard#Server Motherboards#Commercial#Industrial#K Units#Cagr#Xx#Qyresearch#Application#Advantech#Tyan#Asrock#Artesyn Embedded#Colorful Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Cannabis Retail POS Software Market 2021-2028 Industry Size, Analysis, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Report

“Introduction: Global Cannabis Retail POS Software Market, 2021-28 The new report on the global Cannabis Retail POS Software market is intended to offer advantage to the emerging industry players by offering them all of the important pieces of information and information to enter in the business space at an ideal time. The territories are evaluated reliant upon a couple of points, for instance, the business share, measure of advancement rate, usage of the product in the region similarly as production volume.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global SAP Application Services Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Increasing Demand, Business Overview, Case Studies, Opportunities and Future Trends 2028

“Introduction: Global SAP Application Services Market, 2021-28 The new report on the global SAP Application Services market is intended to offer advantage to the emerging industry players by offering them all of the important pieces of information and information to enter in the business space at an ideal time. The territories are evaluated reliant upon a couple of points, for instance, the business share, measure of advancement rate, usage of the product in the region similarly as production volume.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Financial Auditing Professional Services Market 2021: Report Focused on Top Manufacturers, Developments and Growth By 2028

“Introduction: Global Financial Auditing Professional Services Market, 2021-28 The new report on the global Financial Auditing Professional Services market is intended to offer advantage to the emerging industry players by offering them all of the important pieces of information and information to enter in the business space at an ideal time. The territories are evaluated reliant upon a couple of points, for instance, the business share, measure of advancement rate, usage of the product in the region similarly as production volume.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Oil Production Software Market 2021 Size, Share, Technology Demand, Key Statistics, Current Trends, Deployment Type and Key Companies till 2028

“Introduction: Global Oil Production Software Market, 2021-28 The new report on the global Oil Production Software market is intended to offer advantage to the emerging industry players by offering them all of the important pieces of information and information to enter in the business space at an ideal time. The territories are evaluated reliant upon a couple of points, for instance, the business share, measure of advancement rate, usage of the product in the region similarly as production volume.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Orthopedic Aids Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Types, Applications & Forecasts 2021 – 2027

The global Orthopedic Aids Market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Orthopedic Aids market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Global SBC Market growth expected to be driven by increasing technological advancements

Global SBC Market: Growing Market Segments, Investments By Industry Players For Rapid Growth, Market Size and Share, Forecast till 2025. The Market Research Store has published a report on the Global SBC Market. The report gives the client the most up-to-date information on the SBC market. Market value and growth rate, size, production consumption and gross margin, pricings, and other influential factors are all included in the report. In addition, the report includes detailed information on all of the SBC market’s distributors, suppliers, and retailers. The report goes over the competitive landscape of all industry players in great detail. Market players have strategically changed their business plans as a result of the pandemic.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Global LPG Vaporizer Market SWOT Analysis,Key Indicators,Forecast 2027 : Ransome Gas Industries, Algas-SDI, Standby Systems

The report titled “Global LPG Vaporizer Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2021-2027” utilizing diverse methodologies aims to examine and put forth in-depth and accurate data regarding the global LPG Vaporizer market. The report is segregated into different well-defined sections to provide the reader with an easy and understandable informational document. Further, each section is elaborated with all the required data to gain knowledge about the market before entering it or reinforcing their current foothold. The report is divided into:entitled, “LPG Vaporizer market” is an exceptional market study that provides the hottest detailed info and extensive analysis of this market. It offers a comprehensive summary of the market with in depth insights on essential aspects such as the present market situation, possible dimensions, quantity, and dynamics of this market. This study report produces a comprehensive evaluation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the present market and assesses the potential results of the market throughout the forecast period, 2021 – 2028.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Domain Name System Security Extensions Market Trend Analysis 2021, by Key Players: Infoblox, Men & Mice, Palo Alto Networks, TechTarget, TRAFICOM, Cloudflare, Internet Society

The global Domain Name System Security Extensions market research offers a detailed value chain and market distributor analysis. The research also discusses a number of key variables that are having a significant impact on the global market’s growth. Furthermore, the study includes a statistical report that details the number of internal and external driving and restraining variables in the global Domain Name System Security Extensions market. The scope of the global research study broadens with the assistance of market events to a comparative ranking among major service providers, profit, and the price of the key market regions. The report makes a great attempt to disclose important chances accessible in the global Domain Name System Security Extensions market to assist companies to achieve a strong market position, with industry precision in the analysis as well as high data integrity.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Automotive Fault Circuit Controllers Market” Research Report Analysis 2021-2027:

Global Automotive Fault Circuit Controllers Market 2021: Top-most Competitor Analysis Covering Market Demand, Market Share, Market Size & Growth, Complete Industry Overview. Global, “Automotive Fault Circuit Controllers Market” Research Report Analysis 2021-2027:. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Fault Circuit Controllers Market,. The global Automotive Fault Circuit Controllers market is...
Softwaretheshotcaller.net

CAD Modelling Software Market Shaping From Growth To Value : GRZ Software, Vero Software, CNC Software

HTF MI introduce new research on Global CAD Modelling Software covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global CAD Modelling Software explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Dassault Systemes, GRZ Software, Vero Software, CNC Software Inc., Cimatron Group, Camnetics, Inc., Autodesk Inc., BobCAD-CAM, Inc., ZWCAD Software Co. & MecSoft Corporation.
Boston, MAmurphyshockeylaw.net

Balloon Ureteral Dilator Market 2026: Amecath , Blueneem ,Cook Medical ,Boston Scientific , Coloplast, Envaste

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Balloon Ureteral Dilator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4538860. According to this latest study, the 2021...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Application Outsourcing Market Trend Analysis 2021, by Key Players: Accenture, iGATE, CSC, IBM, Fujitsu, HP, Dell, TCS, HCL Technologies, CGI Group, Infosys, Unisys, Cognizant, Wipro, ITC Infotech

The global Application Outsourcing market research offers a detailed value chain and market distributor analysis. The research also discusses a number of key variables that are having a significant impact on the global market’s growth. Furthermore, the study includes a statistical report that details the number of internal and external driving and restraining variables in the global Application Outsourcing market. The scope of the global research study broadens with the assistance of market events to a comparative ranking among major service providers, profit, and the price of the key market regions. The report makes a great attempt to disclose important chances accessible in the global Application Outsourcing market to assist companies to achieve a strong market position, with industry precision in the analysis as well as high data integrity.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Secure Web Gateway Market May See Robust Growth By 2026 : Citrix, Check Point Software Technologies, NortonLifeLock

Latest released Global Secure Web Gateway Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
murphyshockeylaw.net

Prototyping Software Market : Study Navigating The Future Growth Outlook : Justinmind, Site9, Sketch

Latest released Global Prototyping Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size & Revenue Analysis | GAO RFID, Hydra SpA, Honeywell International, Zebra Technologies

Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market was valued at USD XXX million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX percent to reach USD XXX million by 2029 including key companies- GAO RFID, Hydra SpA, Honeywell International, Zebra Technologies, Acreo Swedish IC, Alien Technology, Checkpoint Systems, Avery Dennison, CipherLab, Mojix, Invengo Information Technology.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Wealth Management Platform Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Avaloq, Canaccord Genuity, Credo, TAM Asset Management

Global Wealth Management Platform Market (Pre-Post Covid-19) Size & Forecast Analysis till 2029: Global Wealth Management Platform research report on the Wealth Management Platform market is a product of a brief review and an extensive analysis of the realistic data collected from the Global Wealth Management Platform Market 2021. The data was gathered based on Wealth Management Platform manufacturing drifts and services & goods linked demands.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Smartwatch Battery Market Size 2021 Review, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies and Forecast by 2027

MarketQuest.biz latest record at the Global Smartwatch Battery Market is projected to experience a high growth from the year 2021 to 2027. The examination summarizes the growth styles of the historic year, marketplace share, industry evaluation, boom drivers, restraints, opportunity, challenges, and profiling of key market players. The report is an in-depth analysis of a wealthy supply of main factors that are accountable for the development of the global Smartwatch Battery marketplace.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Shaping A New Growth Cycle : Accenture, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies

Latest released Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Action Games Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | Crystal Dynamics, Naughty Dog, Konami, Nintendo EPD, PlatinumGames

Global Action Games Market (Pre-Post Covid-19) Size & Forecast Analysis till 2029: Global Action Games research report on the Action Games market is a product of a brief review and an extensive analysis of the realistic data collected from the Global Action Games Market 2021. The data was gathered based on Action Games manufacturing drifts and services & goods linked demands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy