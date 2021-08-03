Cancel
Idaho State

One Of The Largest Car Shows In Idaho, Joe Mama's Car Show, Is Held Every Summer

Idaho Only
Idaho Only
Cars, ribs, and good times are waiting for you at one of the largest car show events in all of Idaho. Held every summer, this annual event brings out the entire community for an awesome time. Although car enthusiasts will be especially enticed by the wide array of unique vehicles, you really don’t have to be a gearhead to enjoy this community event. Read more about this Idaho car show below and plan to make a weekend of it!

Now in its 23rd year, Joe Mama's Car Show is a popular summertime event for the small, tight-knit community of Jerome, Idaho. This year, the car show will be held on August 14, 2021.

Joe Mama's Car Show/Facebook

The show will be held in its typical location at Jerome City Park. Although cars are obviously the highlight of this event, even non-car enthusiasts can appreciate the wide variety of unique vehicles. Cars, live music, food, and more combine for a fantastic day of fun with family and friends.

Joe Mama's Car Show/Facebook

The main car show will occur on Saturday the 14th, but festivities will begin the evening prior on Friday the 13th. After a Show and Shine, the cars will cruise to Jerome County Fair & Rodeo to take part in the famous rib eating contest.

Joe Mama's Car Show/Facebook

The main show starts Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. Every year, all types of cars come out for display in Joe Mama's Car Show - cars not only from Idaho but Oregon and Nevada, as well. It's not very often you can enjoy an up-close glimpse of eccentric cars like these!

Joe Mama's Car Show/Facebook

The list of categories at Joe Mama's Car Show is long, so expect to see cars of every style including low riders, convertibles, trucks, dragsters, choppers, and more. Additionally, you'll see cars from just about every decade dating back to the 1930s.

Joe Mama's Car Show/Facebook

The show is also an opportunity to support local vendors, so be sure to take time to see what they have to offer. One of the best things about Joe Mama's Car Show is the support it brings into the community.

Joe Mama's Car Show/Facebook

Start planning now to attend one of Idaho's biggest car shows. There is a suggested donation of $10 to attend this awesome community event. Learn more by following the show's Facebook page.

Joe Mama's Car Show/Facebook

Have you attended this small town car show? What’s your favorite car show event in Idaho? Please feel free to share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Idaho is for people who LOVE the Gem State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

