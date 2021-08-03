Cancel
Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) for TV Market Share and Growth 2021| Mitsubishi Chemical, Chimei Corporation, Forhouse Corporation

Cover picture for the articleThe liquid crystal display panel can be divided according to the size of the area, which is suitable for different fields. For the large-size LCD panel market, the main application areas are concentrated in LCD TVs, notebook computers and LCD monitors. For the small and medium-sized LCD panel market, the main application areas are concentrated in mobile phones, MP3, digital cameras, digital video cameras, GPS, tablet computers and other products., , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , The term light guide plate comes from the English translation of Light Guide Plate, which is produced as a supporting LCD panel. Liquid crystal displays require backlight modules to show their brightness due to their non-self-luminous characteristics. During the development of backlight modules, light guide plates for key components have also begun to change differently with the needs of downstream products.The light guide plate is made of optical grade PMMA/MMA/PC, and then is made of high-tech materials with extremely high reflectivity and non-light-absorbing, and the light guide dots are printed on the bottom surface of the light guide plate with UV screen printing technology. The light emitted from the backlight source absorbed by the light guide plate stays on the surface of the light guide plate. When the light hits each light guide point, the reflected light will diffuse to various angles, and then destroy the reflection conditions and exit from the front of the light guide plate. The light guide plate can emit light evenly through a variety of dense and different light guide points. Global LGP (Light Guide Plate) for TV key players include Mitsubishi Chemical, Chimei Corporation, Forhouse Corporation, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 40%. China is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by China Taiwan, and Japan, both have a share about 45 percent. In terms of product, Printing Type is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is 50-70 Inches, followed by 40-50 Inches, Above 70 Inches, Below 40 Inches. This report contains market size and forecasts of LGP (Light Guide Plate) for TV in China, including the following market information: China LGP (Light Guide Plate) for TV Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China LGP (Light Guide Plate) for TV Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Tons) China top five LGP (Light Guide Plate) for TV companies in 2020 (%) The global LGP (Light Guide Plate) for TV market size is expected to growth from US$ 803.2 million in 2020 to US$ 1130.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

