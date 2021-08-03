Global LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Ocean’S King Lighting, Eaton, Emerson Electric
LED Explosion proof lighting (also known as hazardous area lighting, hazardous location lighting and safe lights) have a hazardous area certification to provide efficient lighting for areas exposed to hazardous vapors, gases or dust. Ocean’S King Lighting, Eaton, Emerson Electric and Iwasaki Electric are the top 4 players of LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting, with about 32% market shares. This report contains market size and forecasts of LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting in China, including the following market information: China LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting companies in 2020 (%) The global LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting market size is expected to growth from US$ 677.7 million in 2020 to US$ 1124.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2027.murphyshockeylaw.net
Comments / 0