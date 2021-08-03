Cancel
Global Lenses Market Share and Growth 2021| Canon, Tamron, Union

Cover picture for the articleA Cinema lenses or cine lenses lens is a lens designed specifically for the demands of cinema production. In addition to image quality, cine lens have a lot of additional responsibilities to fulfill. There are some differences between cine lens and photo lens. Global Lenses key players include Sony, Zeiss, Canon, Fujinon, TOKINA, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 70%. Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America is the largest market, each with a share about 30%, followed by South America, with a share about 5 percent. In terms of product, Entry-class is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Amateur Users, followed by Professional Users. This report contains market size and forecasts of Lenses in China, including the following market information: China Lenses Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Lenses Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Lenses companies in 2020 (%) The global Lenses market size is expected to growth from US$ 5847 million in 2020 to US$ 8544.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

