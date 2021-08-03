Global InGaAs Image Sensors Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| Hamamatsu Photonics, Sensor Unlimited, Teledyne DALSA

InGaAs image sensors are image sensors that contain a CMOS IC readout circuit for easy signal processing. They operate in charge integration mode that accumulates the generated charge to increase the output signal making them ideal for low-level light detection. Applications include photometry in the near-infrared region up to 2.6 μm, such as in physics and chemistry measurement, industrial measurement, and DWDM (dense wavelength division multiplexing). Global InGaAs Image Sensors key players include TDK, MURATA, MORGAN, Konghong Corporation, TAIYO YUDEN, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 60%. United States is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Europe, with a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, InGaAs linear image sensors is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Defense and Surveillance, followed by Industrial measurement, Optical Communication, Physics and chemistry measurement, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of InGaAs Image Sensors in China, including the following market information: China InGaAs Image Sensors Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China InGaAs Image Sensors Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five InGaAs Image Sensors companies in 2020 (%) The global InGaAs Image Sensors market size is expected to growth from US$ 1054 million in 2020 to US$ 2401.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2027.