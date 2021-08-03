Cancel
Global InGaAs Photodiodes and Arrays Industry Analysis Report 2021| OSI Optoelectronics, Hamamatsu Photonics, Sensors Unlimited

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInGaAs photodiodes are sensitive to wavelengths over a wide spectral range and are available as image sensors, linear/area arrays, photodiode/amplifier combination devices, etc. Global InGaAs Photodiodes and Arrays key players include OSI Optoelectronics, Hamamatsu Photonics, Sensors Unlimited, Teledyne Judson, Kyosemi Corporation, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 70%. Japan is the largest market, with a share about 28%, followed by North America and Southeast Asia, both have a share about 41 percent. In terms of product, Single-Element InGaAs PIN is the largest segment, with a share over 74%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Analytical Instruments, followed by Communications, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of InGaAs Photodiodes and Arrays in China, including the following market information: China InGaAs Photodiodes and Arrays Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China InGaAs Photodiodes and Arrays Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five InGaAs Photodiodes and Arrays companies in 2020 (%) The global InGaAs Photodiodes and Arrays market size is expected to growth from US$ 184 million in 2020 to US$ 297 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.

